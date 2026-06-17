Which TV channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Colombia match?

The great day that Uzbek football fans have been waiting for for many years, the dream of generations, has arrived! Tomorrow, a new golden page will be written in the history of our country's sports. For the first time in its history, the Uzbekistan national football team will take the field in the final stage of the World Cup. As part of the first round of Group K of the 'Mundial', our representatives will face one of the strongest teams in South America — the Colombia national team.

It is no wonder that the eyes and hearts of the entire Uzbek people are focused on the green fields of distant Mexico. This match will be recorded in the annals as a truly historic event for our motherland's football.

The legendary Azteca Stadium and English officiating

This historic clash will take place at the legendary Azteca Stadium, located in Mexico City, the capital of Mexico, one of the most sacred and famous places in world football, where geniuses like Pele and Maradona have triumphed. Overcoming the excitement in such a majestic arena will require great willpower from our players.

The responsibility of officiating this crucial match has been entrusted by FIFA to a refereeing team led by the experienced referee and Premier League star Anthony Taylor. We hope that the English officiating will ensure a high-level and fair match.

Through the special sports preview table below, you can get acquainted with the most important details of this historic match, the opponents in the group, and the match time:

First historic step Broadcast and time Group K composition World Cup 2026 key details • Opponent: Colombia national team

• Stadium: Azteca (Mexico)

• Head referee: Anthony Taylor • Date: June 18 (Thursday)

• Tashkent time: At 07:00

• TV channel: Zo‘r TV • Uzbekistan

• Colombia

• Portugal

• DR Congo • Duration: June 11 – July 19

• Hosts: USA, Canada, Mexico

• Defending champion: Argentina

Don't miss the morning broadcast — we wish our national team luck!

It is worth noting that the 2026 World Cup matches are taking place from June 11 to July 19 of this year on the fields of three major North American countries: the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The current title holder and winner of the world championship is the Argentina national team led by Lionel Messi. In our group, our representatives are competing not only against Colombia but also against European giant Portugal and the tough DR Congo team.

Therefore, every point earned and every goal scored in the first match on the way to advancing from the group will be worth its weight in gold. The historic match will begin tomorrow, Tashkent time, at early morning on June 18, at 07:00 Our country's fans will be able to watch this exciting, heated match live (with English and local commentary) on the Zo‘r TV channel.

Zamin sports analysts' hopeful wish: We wish our national team a blessed and victorious first step in the World Cup. May the prayers and support of millions of our compatriots, who will give up their morning sleep to gather in front of the TV, give our boys extra strength. Go Uzbekistan, may victory be with you!

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