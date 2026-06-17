Odil Ahmedov shares predictions for World Cup 2026 matches (video)

In the coming hours, the entire Uzbek people and local football fans will witness historical moments they have long awaited. Tomorrow, June 18, the Uzbekistan national football team will take the field for the first time in its history in the final stage of the World Cup. In this historic match of the 1st round of Group K of the 2026 World Cup, hosted by North America, our representatives will face the Colombia national team.

The clash, taking place at the world-famous and magnificent Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, will be overseen by a refereeing team led by renowned English official Anthony Taylor. On the eve of this important event, a brief exclusive interview was organized with the Vice President of the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA) and legendary former captain of our national team, Odil Ahmedov. During the conversation, the prominent football figure gave very interesting and unexpected answers to the host's questions about our national team's capabilities, the group situation, and expected results.

Through the analytical table below, you can get acquainted in detail with Odil Ahmedov's personal predictions regarding our opponents in Group K, the difficulty of the matches, and the expected points:

Colombia (Round 1) Portugal (Round 2) DR Congo (Round 3) Overall prediction and goal • Description: Physically strong, technically perfect, and disciplined.

• Atmosphere: The stadium will be filled with Colombian fans.

• Prediction: A narrow defeat. • Description: Could be the easiest opponent because of Ronaldo.

• Opportunity: Possible to defeat the Europeans.

• Prediction: Victory (3 points). • Description: An extremely dangerous and aggressive team due to physical strength.

• Prediction: A compromise draw (1 point). • Total points accumulated: 4 points.

• Result: Qualifying for the next stage (play-offs).

"The match against Colombia will be the hardest, but we can beat Portugal"

During the interview, Odil Ahmedov did not hide that the toughest test for our national team would be the debut match:

"We have great hopes that our representatives will successfully pass the group stage. If our players qualify for the play-off stage, we will be very happy. However, in any case, this World Cup will serve as an invaluable and huge experience school for Uzbek football. In my personal opinion, the most difficult game for us will be against Colombia. The South Americans are a very physically strong, disciplined, and highly technical team. Moreover, their fans will fill the stadium to capacity. To be honest, I would really want at least a draw in this match, but due to the excitement of the first game, we might lose by a small score."

Additionally, the UFA official surprised many when speaking about the Portugal national team, considered the main favorite of the group:

"In my opinion, the easiest match in the group will be against Portugal. The reason for this is probably that Cristiano Ronaldo is playing in the opponent's squad. I believe we are capable of defeating these Europeans and will achieve it. The last member of the group, DR Congo, is very strong athletically. We should record a draw in the clash with them. Thus, I predict that we will advance to the next stage from the group with a total of 4 points."

As a reminder, this World Cup is taking place from June 11 to July 19 in the stadiums of three host countries in North America — USA, Canada, and Mexico. We wish our national team great victories in this historic step!

Final note from Zamin sports commentators: The thoughts of former national team captain Odil Ahmedov embody both real truth and endless faith in our team. The unexpected views on Portugal will certainly give our boys additional motivation. Tomorrow early in the morning, we will gather in front of the TV and support our country's main team together!

Follow the World Cup 2026 diary, the latest exclusive news and hot analysis of the Uzbekistan national team from Mexico always on the Zamin pages!