The start of the World Cup final stage is bringing not only brilliant matches to the football world but also unexpected heated debates. In particular, the match between Jordan and Austria (1:3) in the 1st round of the 'Mundial' ended in a victory for the European giant, yet the struggle on the pitch left a great impression on the fans.

Although the Asian representatives started the major tournament with a defeat, Jordan's head coach Jamal Sellami praised his pupils' efforts at the press conference and touched upon the real reasons for the lost match.

«I am proud of the courage shown by the boys»

The experienced specialist did not hide at the official post-match press conference that the score on the board did not reflect the actual picture on the pitch and that he was thrilled with the meaningful game played by his team:

«In my opinion, the final result cannot fully express the immense and hard work performed on the pitch by the Jordanian footballers. Personally, I am very pleased with the intense game shown by my pupils and I am sincerely proud of them. To be honest, before the tournament started, no one expected such great courage from us, the ability to take the initiative on the pitch and to effectively utilize dangerous situations».

Through the following analytical sports table, you can get detailed information about the main results of the match, the opponent's stars recognized by the coach, and their statistics on the pitch:

Condition of the Jordan national team Austria's superiority Players of the titled opponent Stars' movement in the game • Result did not match the game

• High courage and initiative

• Coach is proud of the team • Final score: 3:1

• Experience of the European giant

• Important 3 points in the first round • David Alaba («Real Madrid»)

• Konrad Laimer («Bayern Munich») • No goals or assists recorded

• Alaba was substituted in the 59th minute

«Stars of grand clubs in the opponent's lineup made the difference»

Additionally, the Jordan head coach explained the failure to gain points in the match against the Europeans by the high level (class) of the players in the opponent's squad:

«We couldn't beat the Austria national team because their squad includes representatives of grand clubs who have made their mark in world football. In particular, the presence of stars like Real Madrid defender David Alaba and Bayern Munich midfielder Konrad Laimer gave the opponent an additional advantage. The presence of such high-level players decided the fate of the game».

Notably, although Sellami pointed to these two stars as the main factor in the defeat, Konrad Laimer and David Alaba did not stand out with any effective action (goal or assist) in this match. Furthermore, Alaba, a member of the 'Royal Club', was replaced by another player in the 59th minute of the match as he was unable to show his best performance.

Conclusion of Zamin sports commentators: Although the Jordan national team was defeated, they proved the strength of Asian football and that it is possible to play fearlessly against European giants. The coach's defense of his team and emphasis on the opponent's stars will undoubtedly be a psychological boost for the players before the next rounds. We wish the Asian representatives luck in the next matches!

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