The group stage matches of the 2026 World Cup, which millions of fans have eagerly awaited, are in full swing across the three major North American nations — USA, Canada, and Mexico. Today was etched into the annals as a truly historic day for the entire Uzbek people and local sports enthusiasts. Uzbekistan's national team, placed in Group K, took to the pitch for the first time in its history in the final stage of the 'Mundial' against one of South America's powerhouses — the Colombia national team.

In a historic debut match filled with thrilling moments and intense struggle, the 'White Wolves' fought bravely against their experienced opponents, but were ultimately forced to accept a painful defeat — 1:3.

First-half goal and Abbosbek Fayzullayev's historic achievement

As expected, the match began with cautious yet fierce attacks from both sides. While the Colombians sought to take control of the game, our compatriots responded with disciplined defense and swift counter-attacks. However, just before the end of the first half, in the 41st minute following a precise pass from the opponents' star player Luis Diaz, Daniel Munoz opened the scoring. Thus, the first half ended with a slight advantage for the Colombians.

Our compatriots started the second half much more actively and spiritedly. Consecutive attacks soon paid off. In the 60th minute following a powerful shot toward the opponent's goal by the national team captain Eldor Shomurodov, the ball rebounded from the goalkeeper and was accurately placed into the empty net by our young and talented midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullayev — 1:1! Happily, this goal entered the records as the first-ever goal of the Uzbekistan national team in the history of the World Cups, making Fayzullayev the author of a historic goal.

You can find the final result of this historic match from the 1st round of Group K, including the goalscorers and timings, in the official sports table below:

Tournament and Match Status Uzbekistan's goal Colombia's goals Current situation in Group K • Tournament: World Cup 2026

• Group stage: 1st round match

• Final score: Uzbekistan 1:3 Colombia

• Note: Historic debut of our national team! • Abbosbek Fayzullayev: 60th minute (1:1).



• First goal in history! • Daniel Munoz: 41st minute (0:1)

• Luis Diaz: 65th minute (1:2)

• Jhon Arias: Final minutes (1:3). • Colombia: 3 points (Leaders)

• Portugal: 1 point

• DR Congo: 1 point

• Uzbekistan: 0 points

Opponent's strong pressure and current group situation

Unfortunately, our joy in the stadium did not last long. After the balance was restored, the Colombia national team pushed forward with all their might and applied heavy pressing in front of our goal. As a result, just five minutes later, in the 65th minute the skillful Luis Diaz left our defenders behind and put his team ahead once again — 1:2.

Despite our representatives' efforts to equalize for the remainder of the match, the experienced Colombian player Jhon Arias also made the most of his opportunity, putting the ball in our net and putting the final touch to the match — 1:3.

Thus, the 'White Wolves' led by Fabio Cannavaro began their participation in the world's largest football forum with a setback. Currently, in Group K, the Colombia national team coached by Nestor Lorenzo leads with 3 points. Since Portugal and DR Congo played to a draw (1:1) in the first round, the chances for our representatives to rectify the situation and fight for a play-off spot in the next rounds are still considered high.

Final note from Zamin sports commentators: Despite the defeat in the first game, our boys showed that they can play open football without fear against the world's giants. In particular, the historic goal scored by Abbosbek Fayzullayev gave us all hope and endless pride. We believe that Fabio Cannavaro's pupils will draw the right conclusions from the mistakes made and deliver the victories our people expect in the next rounds. Keep your head high, Uzbekistan! We believe in you!

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