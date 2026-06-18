Roberto Martinez Under Fire: Did the Portugal Manager Prioritize Friendship with Cristiano Ronaldo Over Team Interests?

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Roberto Martinez Under Fire: Did the Portugal Manager Prioritize Friendship with Cristiano Ronaldo Over Team Interests?

Portugal's participation in the 2026 World Cup began with an unexpected setback. The Portuguese, considered one of the clear favorites of the tournament, played to a 1:1 draw with DR Congo in their debut match. However, more than the result itself, the decisions of head coach Roberto Martinez and the situation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo are sparking heated debates. Goal.com reports .

During the match, 41-year-old forward Cristiano Ronaldo showed that he is far from his peak sporting form. Despite this, Roberto Martinez did not dare to substitute his captain until the end of the game. According to Goal.com, football experts and former players accuse the coach of sacrificing team interests to avoid spoiling his relationship with the star footballer.

Expert Opinion: Is the Coach Failing His Job?

Former Republic of Ireland international Tony Cascarino sharply criticized Martinez's actions on talkSPORT. In his view, Ronaldo cannot benefit the team in his current state. "I'm trying to be as polite as possible, but Cristiano did nothing on the pitch today. He has neither the speed nor the energy to fight for the ball. I can't believe Martinez didn't substitute him. The coach's job is to make decisions that lead the team to victory, not to remain friends with Ronaldo," Cascarino emphasized.

French football legend Thierry Henry also pointed out Ronaldo's tactical discipline. According to Henry, the forward's pursuit of personal records is harming the team game. Specifically, experts noted a situation in the second half where Cristiano Ronaldo's misplaced movement hindered Bruno Fernandes from scoring. "People, you have to understand: the team needs to score, not you," added the former Arsenal star.

Statistical data also confirms that Ronaldo's performance was disappointing. In the match held in Houston, he failed to record a single shot on target. Thus, his goal drought in major tournaments has extended to 10 matches. Although he made history as the first footballer to appear in six World Cups, alongside Lionel Messi, this achievement was overshadowed by Portugal's inability to defeat an opponent ranked much lower in the FIFA rankings.

Ronaldo and the Team's Future

After the game, Cristiano Ronaldo responded peculiarly in an interview with journalists. He claimed there were no shortcomings in Portugal's performance and that this is part of football. "What was missing? Nothing. This is football — we could have won or lost," the captain said. However, his words did not satisfy fans and analysts.

The upcoming matches are of decisive importance for the Portugal national team. Roberto Martinez now faces a serious choice: either stick to his tactical views and refresh the squad, or continue risking by relying on Ronaldo's prestige. This situation is also of interest to Uzbek football fans, as every step Ronaldo takes is followed with great interest in our country.

PortugalCristiano RonaldoRoberto MartinezWorld Cup 2026Football
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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