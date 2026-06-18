Liverpool Outpace Newcastle in Transfer Market: Viktor Munoz Heading to Anfield

Liverpool are very close to completing their first major signing of the summer transfer window. The Merseyside club has decided to pay the €40 million (£34.6 million) release clause for Osasuna winger Viktor Munoz, according to the BBC. Goal.com reports on this.

This transfer is significant for Liverpool not only for strengthening the squad but also in terms of winning the race for the player. Newcastle United had also been fighting seriously for the 22-year-old Spanish talent. However, the Reds acted quickly and managed to leave the "Magpies" behind in the transfer race.

The first signing of the Iraola era

Viktor Munoz is expected to be the first signing under Liverpool's new head coach Andoni Iraola. The Spanish specialist, who took over the team earlier this month, highly values his compatriot's abilities. Munoz's speed, dribbling skills, and versatility across several attacking positions fit perfectly into Iraola's tactical schemes.

The player is currently in the USA with the Spanish national team for the World Cup. To finalize the transfer as quickly as possible, Liverpool's management has sent medical staff across the ocean. This move is intended to accelerate the process and prevent any unexpected obstacles.

This was an unexpected blow for Newcastle. After selling Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, the team viewed Munoz as the primary candidate to replace him. Reports suggest that Newcastle representatives had reached the final stages of negotiations, but Liverpool's offer to pay the full release clause fundamentally changed the situation.

According to Goal.com, the Osasuna management does not oppose the agreement with Liverpool, as the English club bypassed the negotiation process by triggering the contract clause. Newcastle is now forced to consider other options to strengthen its attacking line.

Viktor Munoz attracted the attention of many giants with his brilliant performances in La Liga last season. His move to the English Premier League will undoubtedly open a new chapter in his career. Liverpool fans aim to return to the title race next season with a new coach and a new attacker.