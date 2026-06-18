Representatives of the Uzbek boxing school continue to demonstrate their high-level talent in international sports arenas. Currently, the prestigious World Boxing organization cup competitions taking place in the green fields and sports arenas of China are the center of attention for boxing fans worldwide. Our talented boxer Feruza Kazakova, representing our country in this prestigious tournament, started her journey with a powerful and important victory.

According to official information from the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation, our compatriot entered the ring in the first stage and faced Maxi Klotzer from Germany, who has become one of her toughest and most inconvenient opponents.

The third clash of the year: An intense trilogy

Since this fight was the third encounter between Feruza Kazakova and Maxi Klotzer within a single year, the bout sparked great interest among the sports community as a true "trilogy." In previous bouts, the athletes' capabilities were evenly matched. Specifically, in the first fight during the prestigious Strandja international tournament at the beginning of the year, Feruza showed high skill and emerged victorious. However, in the World Cup competitions hosted by Brazil, Germany's Klotzer managed to take revenge and claimed the victory.

The third decisive clash in China had to put a final point on who was stronger in this long-standing rivalry, and our compatriot accomplished this task perfectly.

Through the following analytical sports table, you can find detailed statistics of the three important fights between Feruza Kazakova and Maxi Klotzer that took place this year:

Time and place of the tournament Tournament name Fight result and winning athlete Brief overview of the clash • Beginning of the year (Bulgaria) • Strandja International Tournament • Feruza Kazakova (Victory) • Our compatriot started the year with a win. • During the year (Brazil) • Prestigious World Cup • Maxi Klotzer (Germany) • The opponent took revenge and leveled the score. • Currently (China) • World Boxing Cup • Feruza Kazakova (5:0) • Our representative showed clear superiority in the trilogy.

Absolute dominance in the ring: A massive 5:0 score!

In the decisive bout on the Chinese ring, Feruza Kazakova took the initiative from the first seconds. With her fast and precise punches, she left her opponent no chance during the first two rounds. In both rounds, the judges unanimously recorded a 5:0 score, awarding the advantage to our compatriot.

In the final third round, our representative, who held a huge advantage and had secured the victory, acted tactically and wisely. Considering the next stages of the competition, she focused on avoiding unnecessary risks in the ring and preventing any unexpected serious injuries. Ultimately, according to the judges' overall decision, Feruza Kazakova defeated her strong opponent by a massive 5:0 score defeat. Following this brilliant success, our boxer will continue her journey in the tournament.

Final conclusion from Zamin sports commentators: Such a confident and massive victory in the international World Boxing Cup once again proves that Uzbek boxing remains a world leader. We wish Feruza Kazakova, who showed determination in the trilogy against a difficult German opponent, only victories in the next stages. Keep stepping toward the gold medal, Feruza! The whole country supports you!

Follow the hottest reports from the World Cup in China, the participation of Uzbek boxers, and the latest exclusive news of the tournament always on the pages of Zamin!