Marc Cucurella reveals why he chose Real Madrid: Mourinho's call

Former Spain national team and Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has shared details regarding his unexpected move to Real Madrid. Despite his ties to the Barcelona academy, La Masia, the 27-year-old explained why he accepted the offer from the "royal club." This transfer came as a surprise to the global football community. This was reported by Goal.com report says.

In an interview with El Mundo, Cucurella emphasized that Jose Mourinho played a key role in this transfer. It appears that before the deal, which was completed for £52 million, the Portuguese specialist contacted the player personally. Mourinho expressed his confidence in the defender and told him he was waiting for him in Madrid.

Conversation with Mourinho and transfer speed

According to Cucurella, Jose Mourinho highlighted the greatness of the Madrid club and noted that his integration into the team would be smooth. "He told me he was looking forward to working with me and that Real Madrid is an amazing club. He also wished me success at the 2026 World Cup and said we would see each other in Madrid," the player said.

The transfer process was surprisingly fast. Cucurella stated that all negotiations and paperwork took only a day and a half or two days. The fact that the process was finalized while he was at the Spain national team camp allowed him to focus on the World Cup without additional pressure.

Barcelona past and a new challenge

Despite being a Barcelona youth product, Cucurella admitted there was no way to refuse the Real Madrid offer. In his view, playing for the club with the most Champions League titles in the world is every footballer's dream. The defender noted that he has no regrets about his decision and that a new stage of his professional career has begun.

"As a child, I dreamed of playing for big teams, and Real Madrid is undoubtedly the most prominent among them. I hope the fans understand my past, as life consists of different stages. I want to win trophies here and contribute to the team's success," Marc Cucurella added.

This transfer caused a major stir not only in Spain but in all of European football. Cucurella is now expected to strengthen the Real Madrid defensive line under Jose Mourinho. Madrid aims to resolve their issues at left-back through this transfer.