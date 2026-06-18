Abbosbek Fayzullayev reveals who he dedicated his goal to

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Abbosbek Fayzullayev reveals who he dedicated his goal to

Uzbekistan national team midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullayev gave a short interview after scoring a historic goal in the first match of the World Cup group stage.

A journalist asked him who he dedicated the goal to.

In response, Fayzullayev said that he dedicates the goal first and foremost to his family and his future wife.

"I dedicate this goal first and foremost to my family and my future wife," said Abbosbek Fayzullayev.

His answer was warmly received by the fans.

Abbosbek FayzullayevUzbekistan
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