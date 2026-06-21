The situation in Group K of the World Cup has intensified after the first round. Having missed their opportunity in the opening match, the Uzbekistan national team will face Portugal in the next round. Ahead of the clash on June 23, football pundits are actively discussing the collision between two generations: the young and physically powerful defender Abduqodir Husanov and the experienced striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Iskander Sergaliyev: Husanov is physically superior

Kazakh football expert Iskander Sergaliyev highly praised the Uzbek defender's capabilities in his podcast, stating the following:

"Physically, Abduqodir Husanov is certainly superior. However, choosing the right position is also a crucial factor. Husanov's quality passing has emerged recently. We remember his early games at Manchester City, where he made mistakes against Chelsea. But since then, he has grown significantly and become one of the most prominent defenders in the Premier League. In terms of physical capabilities, Husanov can compete with any player in the Portugal national team."

Status and statistics after the first round

Neither team achieved the expected result in the first round. The following table compares the teams and the form of their leaders:

Statistics Portugal (Cristiano Ronaldo) Uzbekistan (Abduqodir Husanov) First round result Draw with DR Congo (1:1) Loss to Colombia (1:3) Group position Mid-table in the quartet Zero points, last place Player's form in round 1 One of his weakest games, touching the ball only 25 times in 90 minutes Failed to prevent opposing forward Luis Diaz from scoring a goal and providing an assist Age and advantage 41 years old, immense experience and tactical skill 22 years old, high physical capacity and Premier League experience

Match time and venue

Date: June 23

Time: 22:00 Tashkent time

Stadium: Houston Stadium, Houston, USA

Stadium capacity: 72,220 spectators

For Fabio Cannavaro's pupils, this match is of decisive importance for the playoffs. We wish our representatives luck in this high-stakes game where long-term experience clashes with the passion of the new generation.