Behruz Karimov to miss Uzbekistan match against Portugal

Uzbekistan youth national team member Behruz Karimov will miss the match against Portugal due to injury.

The wing-back performed well in the first round of the World Cup against Colombia. However, the player's previous injury has since flared up again.

Behruz Karimov did not participate in the initial team training sessions after the game. He trained individually yesterday. Consequently, the coaching staff will be unable to use him in the clash against Portugal.

The player is now expected to recover before the next match. The Uzbekistan youth national team will face Congo in one of their upcoming fixtures.