Is there a conflict between Endrick and Carlo Ancelotti? Brazilian talent puts rumors to rest

Endrick, the young star of the Brazil national team and Real Madrid, has clarified various rumors arising from his place on the bench at the start of the World Cup. While memes about a misunderstanding between the player and coach Carlo Ancelotti proliferated on social media, the 19-year-old striker emphasized that his relationship with the coach is excellent. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

Endrick's absence from the pitch in the match against Morocco (1:1) during the World Cup caused significant debate among fans. Users on X (formerly Twitter) began posting humorous posts about Ancelotti "disliking" the young talent. However, in the match against Haiti (3:0), the striker, coming on as a substitute, proved these claims to be baseless.

According to Goal.com, Endrick stated that he has worked with Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid for a year and understands the coach's style well. According to him, the coach always prioritizes team interests over personal interests, which he considers the correct strategy.

Trust between the coach and the player

"I have had the privilege of working with him at Real Madrid. Regardless of whether I play 5, 10, or 15 minutes, he knows well what I am capable of. Ancelotti makes the best decision for the whole team, not for the fans or individual players. I am happy that he is here with the national team," says Endrick.

Entering the game in the 63rd minute for Matheus Cunha in the match against Haiti, Endrick was warmly welcomed by the fans. Although his goal was disallowed due to offside, the striker's activity and passion were highly praised by experts. He expressed his readiness to give his all in every game.

Carlo Ancelotti, in turn, is approaching the young star's development with caution. The experienced specialist noted that Endrick is patient and that his time will come. According to the coach, the player's family is also positively influencing his career, which is a very important factor for the young player.

"Endrick is an extraordinary talent. I will put him on the pitch at the right time. He will be an important figure for Brazil in this World Cup and in future ones. He is very mature for his age and is not rushing," Ancelotti added.

Currently, the Brazil national team is continuing its group stage matches. Fans and experts expect Endrick to appear in the starting lineup in the next matches, as his presence brings a unique dynamic to the team's attacking line.