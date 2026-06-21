Hayden Hackney on Manchester United's Radar: Experts Warn Over Transfer

·60·Sport
Hayden Hackney on Manchester United's Radar: Experts Warn Over Transfer

Transfer rumors surrounding Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney have reached a fever pitch. Premier League giants such as Manchester United, Everton, and Tottenham are showing serious interest in the 23-year-old. However, industry experts warn that a wrong choice could deal a serious blow to the young talent's career. According to Goal.com, reports state.

Former England international Brian Deane advised the player to prioritize playing time over financial aspects. In his view, for Hayden Hackney, who is a regular starter at Middlesbrough, remaining on the bench at a big club would mean a halt in his development.

A risky move for his career?

Last season, Middlesbrough missed the chance to promote to the top flight after losing to Hull City in the play-offs. Despite this, Hackney was recognized as one of the brightest stars of the Championship. According to Goal.com, the player has one year left on his current contract, which is further intensifying the competition in the transfer market.

In an interview with Ticombo, Brian Deane said: "It's a very complex situation. He is still young and it's natural to want to move to the next level. But he must be very careful about which club he joins. If he chooses the wrong team, he won't get the necessary game time, and that will stunt his growth".

In the case of Manchester United, there is a unique factor. The club's former legend and current Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick is one of the main drivers of this transfer. Carrick has worked with Hackney for three seasons and highly values his potential, believing the player could strengthen the 'Red Devils' midfield.

Everton — the stability option

Meanwhile, experts consider the Everton option as the most suitable path for Hayden Hackney. The Merseyside club is known for giving more opportunities to young players and providing a stable environment. Here, it may be easier for the player to adapt to the Premier League atmosphere and secure a place in the starting lineup.

Middlesbrough management faces a difficult choice: either sell the player now for a good profit or keep him for another season to fight for promotion. If Hackney stays, he will continue to play a central role as the team's 'deep-lying playmaker'.

In conclusion, the upcoming summer transfer window will define Hayden Hackney's future. While the call from a giant like Manchester United looks attractive, clubs like Everton may be more beneficial for the player's development.

Manchester UnitedEvertonHayden HackneyTransferPremier League
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