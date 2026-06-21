Egypt Head Coach Comments on Alleged Conflict with Mohamed Salah

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan has dismissed rumors following the substitution of captain Mohamed Salah during a 2026 World Cup qualifier. The star forward's exit in the 76th minute of the match against Belgium, which ended in a 1-1 draw, sparked various misunderstandings among the public. This was reported by Goal.com news states.

Although Mohamed Salah provided the assist for the goal scored by Emam Ashour, the coach decided to replace him with Barcelona's young talent Hamza Abdelkarim. According to Goal.com, substituting the team leader while the score was level raised suspicions of a conflict between the coach and the player.

Hossam Hassan clarified the situation during a press conference ahead of the crucial match against New Zealand. He emphasized that all 26 players in the national team have equal rights and every decision is made solely in the interest of the team.

The coach's views on discipline and professionalism

"Salah is one of the most important players in our squad, but all 26 players working with me are equally significant. Anyone who has worked with me knows that I treat players professionally and I have no favorite players," Hassan noted.

The coach specifically praised Mohamed Salah's discipline and team spirit. According to him, Mohamed Salah is a true example for other players, accepting any decision professionally whether he starts or is substituted. This indicates a healthy atmosphere within the national team.

Hossam Hassan stated that external noise and rumors surrounding star players are common, but they do not affect the unity of the national team. He added that Mohamed Salah is a player who first and foremost supports the coach's technical decisions and expressed confidence in achieving positive results in future matches.

For context, Mohamed Salah has scored 9 goals in the qualifying stage, contributing significantly to his national team's fourth qualification for a major tournament final stage. Egypt now aims to achieve its first historical victory at the World Cup.

Since all initial matches in Group G ended in draws, the situation in the group has become quite tense. Egypt intends to win the match against New Zealand to increase their points. The coach specifically noted that this is of great importance not only for the people of Egypt but for all African football.