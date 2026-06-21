Egypt Head Coach Comments on Alleged Conflict with Mohamed Salah

·48·Sport
Egypt Head Coach Comments on Alleged Conflict with Mohamed Salah

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan has dismissed rumors following the substitution of captain Mohamed Salah during a 2026 World Cup qualifier. The star forward's exit in the 76th minute of the match against Belgium, which ended in a 1-1 draw, sparked various misunderstandings among the public. This was reported by Goal.com news states.

Although Mohamed Salah provided the assist for the goal scored by Emam Ashour, the coach decided to replace him with Barcelona's young talent Hamza Abdelkarim. According to Goal.com, substituting the team leader while the score was level raised suspicions of a conflict between the coach and the player.

Hossam Hassan clarified the situation during a press conference ahead of the crucial match against New Zealand. He emphasized that all 26 players in the national team have equal rights and every decision is made solely in the interest of the team.

The coach's views on discipline and professionalism

"Salah is one of the most important players in our squad, but all 26 players working with me are equally significant. Anyone who has worked with me knows that I treat players professionally and I have no favorite players," Hassan noted.

The coach specifically praised Mohamed Salah's discipline and team spirit. According to him, Mohamed Salah is a true example for other players, accepting any decision professionally whether he starts or is substituted. This indicates a healthy atmosphere within the national team.

Hossam Hassan stated that external noise and rumors surrounding star players are common, but they do not affect the unity of the national team. He added that Mohamed Salah is a player who first and foremost supports the coach's technical decisions and expressed confidence in achieving positive results in future matches.

For context, Mohamed Salah has scored 9 goals in the qualifying stage, contributing significantly to his national team's fourth qualification for a major tournament final stage. Egypt now aims to achieve its first historical victory at the World Cup.

Since all initial matches in Group G ended in draws, the situation in the group has become quite tense. Egypt intends to win the match against New Zealand to increase their points. The coach specifically noted that this is of great importance not only for the people of Egypt but for all African football.

Mohamed SalahEgyptWorld CupHossam HassanFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Iran Head Coach Outraged by FIFA and USA RestrictionsIran Head Coach Outraged by FIFA and USA RestrictionsToday, 21:29Xavi on Lionel Messi: "He is the Michael Jordan of football"Xavi on Lionel Messi: "He is the Michael Jordan of football"Today, 21:15Michael Olise reveals preferred position: he doesn't want to play on the wingMichael Olise reveals preferred position: he doesn't want to play on the wingToday, 21:14Michael Olise on his beautiful football philosophy and super seasonMichael Olise on his beautiful football philosophy and super seasonToday, 20:57Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radarLiverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radarToday, 20:15World Cup: Uzbek boxers win 2 more gold medalsWorld Cup: Uzbek boxers win 2 more gold medalsToday, 20:07
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?