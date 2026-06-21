Michael Olise on his beautiful football philosophy and super season

·31·Sport
Michael Olise on his beautiful football philosophy and super season

Bayern Munich and France national team winger Michael Olise L'Équipe shared his views on football and the aspects he values most on the pitch in an interview. For the 24-year-old player, not only the scoreline on the board but also the aesthetic side and style of the game are very important.

Harmony of beauty and result

Olise noted that true enjoyment of the game directly depends on the style in which the team achieves the result. He strives to shape his playing style based on this very philosophy — elevating football to the level of art.

"I love it when football is beautiful," Olise said in his interview.

Michael Olise's incredible season at Bayern (2025/26)

Last season, Olise demonstrated not only beautiful but also extremely productive play for the Munich club. His statistics and achievements across all competitions are as follows:

Statistic / Award

Season result

Matches played

57 matches (all competitions)

Goals scored

25

Assists

28

Team trophies

Bundesliga title and DFB-Pokal

Fame and recognition

Bundesliga Player of the Season (MVP)

France national team and the World Cup 2026 situation

Currently, Michael Olise is focusing all his attention on success with the France national team at the World Cup.

  • First round start: Didier Deschamps' pupils defeated the Senegal national team in the 1st round of the 2026 World Cup 3:1 starting the tournament with a confident victory.

  • Next match: The French will play their next group stage match against the Iraq national team. Olise's philosophy of beautiful football is expected to be a primary weapon for the French in these matches.

Michael OliseBayern MunichFranceDidier DeschampsL'Équipe
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