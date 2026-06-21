Xavi on Lionel Messi: "He is the Michael Jordan of football"

Former Barcelona head coach and legendary midfielder Xavi has shared more amazing thoughts about his dear teammate Lionel Messi. The Argentine star's hat-trick against the Algeria national team during the 2026 World Cup has shocked the global football community. With this result, Messi has broken the record for the all-time top scorers in World Cup history. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

In an interview with The Athletic, Xavi specifically recognized Messi's long-term consistency. According to him, Lionel stands alongside basketball legend Michael Jordan in terms of his place in the sporting world. "I love calling him the Michael Jordan of football. There is no one equal to him in football. By maintaining the highest level throughout his 20-year career, he has surpassed all his predecessors," says Xavi.

Winning mentality and physical condition

Despite being 38 years old, the Inter Miami forward's instincts on the pitch and thirst for victory continue to amaze experts. Xavi considers Messi's inability to tolerate defeat as the secret to his success. In his opinion, Leo's body is as if specially created for football, and his physical capabilities remain at the highest level.

"I sent a message to Leo after the game against Algeria. I told him that what he did was simply a joke, and that one can only laugh watching his game. This is true madness! But that's Leo. He always takes the stage at the right moment. For me, he is unparalleled and a player almost beyond human capabilities," added the Barcelona legend.

Ability to read the game

Xavi also touched upon Messi's intellectual capacity during the game. He explained that Leo works like a "scanner" on the pitch. Messi often moves slowly or simply walks, but it is precisely at that moment that he studies the gaps in the opponent's defense and the positions of the defensive midfielders.

"His first goal against Algeria was in pure Messi style. When Rodrigo De Paul looked up, Leo was already in the most convenient spot. He looked around three times before receiving the ball. This is one of his secrets — he constantly evaluates the situation and maps everything out in his mind. His understanding of football is at the absolute peak," Xavi concluded.

Currently, Lionel Messi is moving confidently with the Argentina national team on the path to defending the next World Cup title. Every game he plays and every goal he scores seems to put an end to the debates about the "Greatest of All Time" (GOAT) status in football history.