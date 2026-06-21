Michael Olise reveals preferred position: he doesn't want to play on the wing

Bayern Munich and France national team star Michael Olise has made a surprising statement regarding his role on the pitch. Recognized as one of the world's most talented wingers, the footballer revealed that he actually prefers playing in the central area. This was reported by L'Équipe. Goal.com reports on this.

Currently showcasing his skills at the 2026 World Cup, the 24-year-old footballer emphasized that although he performs brilliantly on the right wing, he feels much more comfortable in the traditional "number ten" position. According to him, playing centrally provides him with more creativity and freedom of movement.

From street football to professional level

Olise also revealed the roots of his playing style and unique movements on the pitch. The footballer stated that playing in the streets with his brother during childhood shaped his skills more than the strict rules of academies. "I grew up in street football. I used to kick the ball against a wall and play one-on-one with my brother. It's a completely different kind of football, but it's the best way to learn," says the forward.

Having joined Bayern in July 2024 from Crystal Palace for 53 million euros, the player quickly became a leader for the German giant. According to statistics, he has appeared in 107 matches for the Munich side, recording 42 goals and 54 assists. These results show that he is a master not only at scoring but also at creating opportunities for his teammates.

Freedom — the guarantee of success

Olise has also become a key figure for the France national team. He has scored 7 goals in 18 appearances for the national side. In the first round of the World Cup against Senegal, which ended in a 3-1 victory, he contributed significantly to the team's success by providing two assists.

The player does not hide that he dislikes being confined to tactical molds and wishes to be a roaming player on the pitch. In his opinion, preserving the childhood love and innocent passion for football is very important at the professional level. Whether the Bayern coaching staff will take Olise's wish into account and move him to the center in the future remains to be seen.