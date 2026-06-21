Gareth Bale: Mourinho's Main Task at Real Madrid Will Be Managing Star Egos

Former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale shared his thoughts on the most pressing tasks facing Jose Mourinho upon his return to the team. The Welsh legend noted that in such a prestigious club, maintaining a balance between big stars in the dressing room is more important for a coach than tactical instructions. This issue becomes paramount especially when the squad gathers world-class performers like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Goal.com, Bale touched upon the specific characteristics of coaching teams at the level of Real Madrid. In his view, it is not necessary to teach players how to play at the "Royal Club," but rather to unite their characters for the benefit of the team. "That is also Mourinho's greatest advantage — he knows very well how to work with stars at big clubs and how to manage their egos," the former footballer said.

The Special One's unique style

Although Jose Mourinho is known for his strict and sometimes controversial style, Bale considers this a calculated strategy used to get the maximum result from the players. Recalling his time playing under Mourinho at Tottenham, the Welsh winger emphasized that the coach can find an individual approach for every player. Sometimes he "nudges" a player by criticizing them through the press, and other times, conversely, restores their confidence through support.

According to Bale, Mourinho knows the Real Madrid environment and the internal dynamics of the club from the inside. This experience will undoubtedly help him consolidate the newly forming "Galacticos" squad. The coach's main goal is to ensure that each star on the pitch does not consider themselves the main protagonist, but serves the common victory.

Problems of modern football

During the interview, Gareth Bale did not hide that he is somewhat concerned about the direction of modern football's development. In his opinion, over the last five years, football has become overly dependent on tactics, which is negatively affecting the entertainment aspect of the game. Football now resembles a game of chess more than the fast breaks of basketball.

Bale explained the decline of individual skill and creativity among the younger generation as follows:

Coaches are not allowing players to move freely on the pitch;

Strict tactical systems are replacing dribbling and unexpected decisions;

The overall pace and spectacle of the game are decreasing.

Nevertheless, the former Welsh forward admitted that there are still a few players who can excite the fans. Among them, he specifically highlighted Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Barcelona's young star Lamine Yamal. In Bale's view, it is precisely these players who need freedom to showcase their best qualities under experienced coaches like Mourinho.