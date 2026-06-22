Ahead of the crucial World Cup group stage match between Uzbekistan and Portugal, experts and former footballers continue to share their predictions. Former Uzbekistan national team player Ilyos Zeytullayev shared unexpected thoughts on the opponents' weakest point and Cristiano Ronaldo's role in the team.

«Ronaldo's name is having a negative impact on the team»

Metaratings.ru According to the publication, Zeytullayev believes that the star footballer spending too much time on the pitch is harming the team's overall play:

«Cristiano's name affects the team. The player himself should understand this. Ronaldo being on the pitch for 90 minutes is the main problem of the Portugal national team», Zeytullayev noted.

A serious test for Roberto Martinez's pupils

The Portugal national team did not have the most successful start to their World Cup campaign. In the first round, they faced DR Congo and unexpectedly settled for a 1:1 draw, which further increased the pressure surrounding the team.

As a reminder, the Portugal national team under Roberto Martinez will play its next World Cup match against the Uzbekistan national team. This clash is vital for both teams to fundamentally improve their group standing and continue the fight for a spot in the next stage.