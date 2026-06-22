Portugal's Main Problem — Cristiano Ronaldo Playing 90 Minutes

·75·Sport
Portugal's Main Problem — Cristiano Ronaldo Playing 90 Minutes

Ahead of the crucial World Cup group stage match between Uzbekistan and Portugal, experts and former footballers continue to share their predictions. Former Uzbekistan national team player Ilyos Zeytullayev shared unexpected thoughts on the opponents' weakest point and Cristiano Ronaldo's role in the team.

«Ronaldo's name is having a negative impact on the team»

Metaratings.ru According to the publication, Zeytullayev believes that the star footballer spending too much time on the pitch is harming the team's overall play:

«Cristiano's name affects the team. The player himself should understand this. Ronaldo being on the pitch for 90 minutes is the main problem of the Portugal national team», Zeytullayev noted.

A serious test for Roberto Martinez's pupils

The Portugal national team did not have the most successful start to their World Cup campaign. In the first round, they faced DR Congo and unexpectedly settled for a 1:1 draw, which further increased the pressure surrounding the team.

As a reminder, the Portugal national team under Roberto Martinez will play its next World Cup match against the Uzbekistan national team. This clash is vital for both teams to fundamentally improve their group standing and continue the fight for a spot in the next stage.

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalUzbekistanRoberto MartinezIlyos Zeytullayev
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Lamine Yamal: "Team victory is more important than personal results for me"Lamine Yamal: "Team victory is more important than personal results for me"Today, 17:22Chelsea accelerate negotiations for Mike Maignan transferChelsea accelerate negotiations for Mike Maignan transferToday, 17:17Who will commentate the Uzbekistan vs Portugal match?Who will commentate the Uzbekistan vs Portugal match?Today, 16:52Alexia Putellas Choosing New Team: Where Will the Two-Time Ballon d'Or Winner Go?Alexia Putellas Choosing New Team: Where Will the Two-Time Ballon d'Or Winner Go?Today, 16:30Alan Shearer: Roberto Martinez may be afraid to bench Cristiano RonaldoAlan Shearer: Roberto Martinez may be afraid to bench Cristiano RonaldoToday, 16:16Barboza: Uzbekistan is stronger than DR Congo, Portugal faces a very difficult matchBarboza: Uzbekistan is stronger than DR Congo, Portugal faces a very difficult matchToday, 16:07
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?