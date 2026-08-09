Trevoh Chalobah Leaves Chelsea for Como

·55·Sport
Trevoh Chalobah Leaves Chelsea for Como

Chelsea academy graduate Trevoh Chalobah has ended his 20-year spell in London and joined Italian club Como. The defender will continue his career in Serie A, where he will become part of the project led by former legendary footballer Cesc Fàbregas. Goal.com reports it.

According to Goal.com and other sports outlets, the transfer fee agreed between the clubs is €30 million, with a further €6 million in bonuses and a sell-on percentage included. The English centre-back had agreed personal terms with the Italian club several weeks earlier.

From Chelsea’s academy to Serie A

Trevoh Chalobah joined Chelsea at under-nine level. He progressed successfully through the club’s academy and became an important member of the team that won the UEFA Youth League in 2016. He also won the FA Youth Cup twice in a row and played a role in the 2017 finals.

Before joining the first team, Chalobah gained valuable experience on loan at Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and Lorient. After turning 22, he became a regular in Chelsea’s senior squad and made 47 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring three goals.

A major step for Como

The significance of the transfer is further underlined by Como head coach Cesc Fàbregas’s determination to bring the defender to the club. Chalobah’s role at the London club had diminished following the signing of Maxence Lacroix.

Speaking about his move to the new club, the footballer shared his excitement: "I can’t wait to bring my experience to the team, feel the incredible atmosphere in the stadium and connect with the fans. I will give my all every day so that we can create history together," he said.

Trevoh ChalobahComoChelseaCesc FàbregasSerie A
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