AMD introduces two new processors without an artificial intelligence block

·61·Technology
AMD introduces two new processors without an artificial intelligence block

According to Ixbt.com, AMD has added two new processors from the Gorgon Point family, named Ryzen 5 439 and Ryzen 7 449, to its official catalog. Although these models are close to the Ryzen AI 400 series in their core specifications, they stand out because the NPU block designed for artificial intelligence tasks has been completely removed. This was reported by Ixbt.com reported .

Technical specifications and differences

The newly released processors architecturally resemble the Ryzen AI 5 Pro 440 and Ryzen AI 7 Pro 450 models, respectively. However, their clock speeds are slightly reduced, and the cache memory has also been decreased in the smaller version. Specifically, the Ryzen 5 439 features six cores, consisting of three full-fledged Zen 5 and three Zen 5c cores.

The performance cores of this model have a maximum frequency of 4.6 GHz, while the Zen 5c cores operate up to 3.3 GHz. Additionally, the L3 cache size has been halved from 16 MB to 8 MB. For comparison, the alternative PRO versions could deliver higher results in AI tasks thanks to the XDNA NPU block.

Capabilities of Ryzen 7 449

As the larger model, the Ryzen 7 449 is equipped with eight cores, featuring a configuration of 4 Zen 5 and 4 Zen 5c cores. According to the manufacturer, its main cores boost up to 5.0 GHz, while the energy-efficient cores operate at a frequency of 3.4 GHz.

At the same time, the company has retained the integrated graphics in both processors, providing them with the Radeon 860M graphics core. However, the XDNA neural processor, which is present in Ryzen AI models and delivers up to 50 TOPS of performance, is absent here. As a result, the platform's overall capabilities are focused on classical computing and graphical tasks.

Manufacturing and market prospects

Both processors are manufactured using TSMC's 4 nm technological process. Their nominal TDP is 28 W, but laptop manufacturers will be able to independently configure the device power within a range of 15 W to 54 W.

According to experts, abandoning the AI block is a logical step for affordable laptops where local neural network acceleration is not required. In this setup, the CPU and GPU continue to perform their functions fully, successfully handling everyday routine computations.

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