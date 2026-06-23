Lionel Messi Breaks World Record: Argentina Defeat Austria

·110·Sport
Lionel Messi Breaks World Record: Argentina Defeat Austria

The Argentina national team continues to take confident steps toward defending their world title. In a fierce clash held in Dallas, the reigning champions secured a 2-0 victory over Austria. This match will be remembered not only for the team result but also for the historic achievement by football legend Lionel Messi. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

The game began with unexpected turns. As early as the 8th minute, a penalty was awarded to Argentina for a foul on Lautaro Martinez. However, Lionel Messi unexpectedly missed from the spot, sending the ball over the crossbar. Despite this, the failure did not break the forward's spirit; he not only corrected his mistake but also broke the record for the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history, previously held by Miroslav Klose.

Historic Record and Match Heroes

Lionel Messi scored a brace during the match, bringing his goal tally to a record level. According to Goal.com, Messi now solely holds the title of the greatest goalscorer in the history of the World Cups. His movements on the pitch and activity in the second half showed that Argentina's attacking line remains potent.

In the defensive line, Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez and Tottenham defender Cristian Romero performed reliably. Although Romero was forced to leave the pitch due to an injury at the start of the second half, the Argentine defense left almost no opportunities for the Austrian attackers led by Michael Gregoritsch. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez once again demonstrated his skill by saving a dangerous free kick from Marcel Sabitzer.

In midfield, Rodrigo De Paul acted as Messi's usual "bodyguard" and did a huge amount of work on the right wing. Alexis Mac Allister was active in the pivot zone, providing cover for the defenders and progressing the ball. Left-back Marcos Acuna played effectively in both defense and attack, providing the assist for the winning goal.

While Lionel Messi's record is a cause for celebration, the coaching staff is slightly concerned by the inefficiency of Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez. Despite having several clear chances during the game, these forwards failed to convert them. It is of vital importance for Argentina that the main strikers regain their form before the upcoming crucial matches.

Lionel MessiArgentinaWorld CupRecordFootball
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