Erling Haaland brace sends Norway to playoffs after 26-year wait

·2·Sport
Erling Haaland brace sends Norway to playoffs after 26-year wait

The Norway national team secured an early ticket to the quarter-finals after a 3:1 victory over Senegal in the World Cup group stage. This result is of historical significance for the Scandinavians, as the team last managed to exit the group stage at the 1998 tournament in France. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

The match, held at a magnificent stadium in New York, was recognized as a clash of stars. While names like Erling Haaland, Sadio Mane, and Martin Ødegaard were in action, the fate of the encounter was largely decided by unexpected heroes and errors in the Senegal defense. In the 43rd minute, Marcus Pedersen, coming off the bench, took advantage of a mistake by Kalidou Koulibaly to open the scoring.

Erling Haaland's historical record

At the start of the second half, one of the world's most dangerous forwards, Erling Haaland, took center stage. Following a precise pass from Martin Ødegaard, he beat goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to make it 2:0. Although Senegal's Ismaila Sarr narrowed the gap, Haaland's second goal completely crushed the Africans' hopes.

According to Opta Sports, Erling Haaland became the sixth player in World Cup history to score a brace in each of his first two games. He joins the ranks of stars such as Harry Kane (2018) and the legendary Just Fontaine (1958). The Norwegian striker left the opposing defenders helpless with his physical dominance and composure.

The Senegal national team fought until the end of the match. In stoppage time, Sarr scored again to make it 3:2, but it was not enough to snatch victory from the Norwegians. The Senegal team, which has been in the spotlight since the start of the tournament due to various internal conflicts and unrest, saw this affect their performance.

Currently, Norway and France lead their group with equal points. Based on goal difference, the Norwegians are in second place. The decisive match to determine the group winner will take place this Friday between these two giants. For Norway, this game is a great opportunity to test their strength once more before the playoffs.

World CupErling HaalandNorwaySenegalFootball
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