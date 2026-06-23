Cannavaro and Shomurodov Speak Ahead of Uzbekistan vs Portugal

·5·Sport
Cannavaro and Shomurodov Speak Ahead of Uzbekistan vs Portugal

The head coach of the Uzbekistan national team Fabio Cannavaro and team captain Eldor Shomurodov attended the official press conference ahead of the World Cup group stage match against Portugal.

Shomurodov stated that there is no excessive pressure on the team. He emphasized that Uzbekistan has adapted to the tournament atmosphere after the first match and the players have gained confidence.

«We have no pressure. Therefore, I think it will be easier for us compared to Portugal. Our team is well-organized. Confidence grew after the first game; we've made our debut. We will take the field aiming for a good result against Portugal», said the captain.

Fabio Cannavaro described Portugal as one of the strongest teams in the World Cup. He noted the opponent's strong players on the wings, a high-level midfield, and the presence of one of the greatest players in football history in the squad.

The coach admitted that this match would not be easy. At the same time, he noted that the Uzbekistan team must act as a unit and work until the end of the match for a positive result.

Shomurodov stated that the team did not give much importance to Portugal's first-round result. In his opinion, they should not think about group calculations now, but specifically about the next battle.

A smiling man and a football next to him at a FIFA event in Houston.

Cannavaro said that Portugal's style of play has been analyzed in detail. He emphasized that their main goal is to control the match through possession and act actively from the opening minutes.

«They will try to turn the game in their favor quickly. We have prepared for this. We have our own plan and strategy. We strive to show our own game on the pitch. The opponent is very strong, but we are not afraid», said Cannavaro.

Shomurodov said that in the first half against Colombia, the failure to fully follow the coach's instructions led to some mistakes. He emphasized the need to avoid these shortcomings in the match against Portugal, control the ball more, and create opportunities.

Cannavaro also revealed that since his arrival, the main focus has been on improving the players' physical condition. He mentioned that some players played in different leagues, while others had certain issues. Nevertheless, in the last match, the players finished the game at a high pace and felt good.

Eldor Shomurodov is participating in a World Cup qualifying stage press conference.

Shomurodov said the mood in the team is good. He noted that nervousness is natural, but this feeling disappears as soon as the players step onto the pitch.

Cannavaro emphasized that it is not correct to draw conclusions about statistical indicators by looking only at physical data. In his view, the most important things are how the ball is controlled, the quality of passes, and how few balls are lost.

«If you lose the ball 20 times in a game, you have to run 20 times to get it back. The issue is not about running a lot, but running correctly. It is important to know where not to lose the ball and where to win it back», said the coach.

Shomurodov Abbosbek Fayzullayev mentioned that they also play together at the club and always work side-by-side in training. Therefore, they understand each other well on the pitch. The captain emphasized that the main goal is to act as a team and achieve a good result.

UzbekistanPortugalFabio CannavaroEldor ShomurodovAbbosbek Fayzullayev
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