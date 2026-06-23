Following their historic debut at the World Cup, the Uzbekistan national team, now the center of attention for football fans, faces one of their most crucial group stage matches today. The national team captain and top scorer Eldor Shomurodov spoke about the mistakes made in the first-round match against Colombia (1:3) and the weighty responsibilities ahead.

The Captain's Admission: What went wrong in the first half?

The national team leader explained the shortcomings in the team's play during the first half of the encounter against the Colombians and revealed the root causes:

"In my opinion, the main reason for our first-half mistakes against Colombia was that we couldn't fully execute the coach's instructions. Now we will strive not to repeat such errors, show our own game, maintain more ball possession, and create scoring opportunities," said the team captain.

Historic debut and an unforgettable first goal

As a reminder, the match between Uzbekistan and Colombia took place on June 18 of this year. Although the game ended 1:3 in favor of the opponent, this clash earned a firm place in the annals of Uzbek football:

The first step: This match was etched into the record books as the first-ever game for the Uzbekistan national team in the final stage of the World Cup.

Historic goal: The author of our first-ever World Cup goal was the talented midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullayev .

A do-or-die battle in Houston today!

The next clash, expected to fundamentally change the situation in Group K of the World Cup, takes place today. Our representatives, led by Eldor Shomurodov, will face the stars of Portugal.

This thrilling encounter will be held at the imposing NRG Stadium arena in Houston, USA. Gaining points is of decisive importance for both teams regarding their fate in the next stage.

Record-breaking captain: Turkey's top scorer toward new victories

Eldor Shomurodov is experiencing the most brilliant period of his career, not only with the national team but also at the club level. Representing the Turkish club Istanbul Bashakshehir, the 30-year-old striker caused a real sensation in his debut Super Lig season:

King of Turkey: During the championship, Eldor scored 22 goals , becoming the absolute top scorer of the Turkish top division.

National team legend: Wearing the Uzbekistan national team jersey, Shomurodov has appeared in 93 matches and has scored 44 goals . This figure is an absolute record in the history of Uzbek football.

Fans expect goals against Portugal from our captain, who dominated in Turkey. Forward, Uzbekistan!