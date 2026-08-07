Ally McCoist names the main favorite and contenders for the new Premier League season

·46·Sport
Ally McCoist names the main favorite and contenders for the new Premier League season

Ahead of the upcoming Premier League season, football fans and experts continue to share their predictions about the title race. According to former Scotland striker Ally McCoist, Arsenal, who ended a 22-year wait to win the title last season, will once again start the campaign as the clear favorite. Mikel Arteta’s team has strengthened its squad during the summer transfer window to defend its crown convincingly. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

In an interview with talkSPORT, Ally McCoist emphasized that the London club is currently the benchmark and the main test for all of its competitors. Although the Gunners will face difficult challenges in their bid to defend the title, he believes they remain the leading contenders for the top prize. The expert also noted positive changes and progress in the performances of Liverpool and Manchester United.

The transfer market and main rivals

Arsenal are actively continuing to rebuild their squad with the aim of retaining the title. The club has managed to secure the services of Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge and Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier. In addition, the team is expected to sign Newcastle captain Bruno Guimarães for £75 million. Such activity in the transfer market shows that Mikel Arteta intends to strengthen his position further.

The situation surrounding Manchester City remains somewhat uncertain. Ally McCoist said it was difficult to predict how Pep Guardiola’s absence would affect the Citizens. However, he praised Rodri’s performance at the World Cup and emphasized how important a figure he is for the team. At the same time, Manchester United’s involvement in the European cup competitions should make the season even more intriguing.

Chelsea under Xabi Alonso: the dark horse

One of the most interesting points in Ally McCoist’s predictions was the revamped Chelsea team under Xabi Alonso. The former footballer called the Spanish coach the rightest and smartest choice for Stamford Bridge. After a successful spell in Germany, Alonso is expected to showcase his tactical intelligence in the Premier League dugout.

The London club spent heavily during the summer to support the new manager’s ideas. In particular, Morgan Rogers was signed for the enormous sum of £117 million. According to the expert, alongside performances on the pitch, the dressing-room atmosphere and the manager’s relationship with the players could prove decisive in the title race.

Premier LeagueArsenalChelseaXabi AlonsoFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Rodri Transfer Twist Angers Real Madrid LeadershipRodri Transfer Twist Angers Real Madrid LeadershipToday, 19:39Federico Gatti injured: defender could miss clash with InterFederico Gatti injured: defender could miss clash with InterToday, 19:36Rodri Transfer: Unexpected Turn in Spanish FootballRodri Transfer: Unexpected Turn in Spanish FootballToday, 19:15Juventus face unresolved problems at the end of the transfer windowJuventus face unresolved problems at the end of the transfer windowToday, 18:58Manchester City begins plans to revamp its midfieldManchester City begins plans to revamp its midfieldToday, 18:56Manchester City star set to join another Premier League club in €70 million transferManchester City star set to join another Premier League club in €70 million transferToday, 18:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)