Ally McCoist names the main favorite and contenders for the new Premier League season

Ahead of the upcoming Premier League season, football fans and experts continue to share their predictions about the title race. According to former Scotland striker Ally McCoist, Arsenal, who ended a 22-year wait to win the title last season, will once again start the campaign as the clear favorite. Mikel Arteta’s team has strengthened its squad during the summer transfer window to defend its crown convincingly. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

In an interview with talkSPORT, Ally McCoist emphasized that the London club is currently the benchmark and the main test for all of its competitors. Although the Gunners will face difficult challenges in their bid to defend the title, he believes they remain the leading contenders for the top prize. The expert also noted positive changes and progress in the performances of Liverpool and Manchester United.

The transfer market and main rivals

Arsenal are actively continuing to rebuild their squad with the aim of retaining the title. The club has managed to secure the services of Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge and Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier. In addition, the team is expected to sign Newcastle captain Bruno Guimarães for £75 million. Such activity in the transfer market shows that Mikel Arteta intends to strengthen his position further.

The situation surrounding Manchester City remains somewhat uncertain. Ally McCoist said it was difficult to predict how Pep Guardiola’s absence would affect the Citizens. However, he praised Rodri’s performance at the World Cup and emphasized how important a figure he is for the team. At the same time, Manchester United’s involvement in the European cup competitions should make the season even more intriguing.

Chelsea under Xabi Alonso: the dark horse

One of the most interesting points in Ally McCoist’s predictions was the revamped Chelsea team under Xabi Alonso. The former footballer called the Spanish coach the rightest and smartest choice for Stamford Bridge. After a successful spell in Germany, Alonso is expected to showcase his tactical intelligence in the Premier League dugout.

The London club spent heavily during the summer to support the new manager’s ideas. In particular, Morgan Rogers was signed for the enormous sum of £117 million. According to the expert, alongside performances on the pitch, the dressing-room atmosphere and the manager’s relationship with the players could prove decisive in the title race.