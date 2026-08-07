Julián Álvarez wants to continue his career at Barcelona

·128·Sport
Julián Álvarez wants to continue his career at Barcelona

At the height of the summer transfer window, Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez’s future has entered a decisive phase. According to reports from a sports outlet, the Catalan club is firmly confident it can sign the player and remains in constant contact with the Argentine forward. Goal.com reports it.

Barcelona’s management hopes its pre-planned transfer strategy will pay off during the preseason camps. However, the Catalans will need to prepare a serious financial offer for Atlético Madrid, who understandably feel frustrated by the situation, in order to sign the player.

Diego Simeone and Álvarez’s meeting

While negotiations in the transfer market appear to have reached an impasse, a face-to-face meeting between head coach Diego Simeone and Julián Álvarez is being viewed as a crucial step that could change the situation. The conversation was expected to clarify many issues for both sides.

As confirmed by the sports outlet, the player and coach had already spoken previously. In particular, they held a personal meeting in Miami in July. On that occasion, Diego Simeone visited the Argentina national team’s base and also spent time with Julián Álvarez alongside his son.

At present, the dynamics of the summer transfer window and the laws of the market are determining the fate of this deal. Barcelona’s management is refusing to change its position, while the player himself also wants to play for the Catalan club, making the situation even more serious.

The Madrid side, meanwhile, clearly will not let its key player leave easily. As a result, the coming weeks are expected to be a period full of the transfer market’s most intense and surprising developments.

Julián ÁlvarezBarcelonaAtlético MadridDiego SimeoneTransfers
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