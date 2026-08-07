Will Shomurodov join Trabzonspor? Başakşehir president issues statement

Trabzonspor, who have set major and ambitious goals ahead of the new Turkish Süper Lig season, are attracting attention with their activity in the transfer market.

The 34-year-old world star who left Liverpool Mohamed Salahdespite lucrative offers from clubs in Europe, the United States and Saudi Arabia has joined the Trabzon-based club, who have now turned their attention to the centre-forward position.

The Turkish press reports that Trabzonspor are seriously interested in İstanbul Başakşehir forward Eldor Shomurodov, who scored 22 goals last season to become the Süper Lig's top scorer.

Has the Başakşehir president confirmed that an official offer was made?

The influential Turkish outlet 61saat.com 's sports director Hasan Tüncel met with Başakşehir president Göksel Gümüşdağ to investigate the situation and clarify the transfer rumours.

According to the insider, the Istanbul club's president issued the expected statement:

"Eldor Shomurodov is certainly a very high-level footballer. I personally spoke with Başakşehir president Göksel Gümüşdağ about this matter. According to Mr Gümüşdağ, Trabzonspor have so far made no official approach, requested a meeting or submitted a transfer offer for Shomurodov," Hasan Tüncel said.

Fatih Tekke's plan and the €15–20 million sensation

Most reputable sources confirm that Trabzonspor head coach Fatih Tekke is especially keen to see Shomurodov, who scored 22 goals last season, lead his attack.

To make the transfer financially more manageable, the Trabzon-based club are considering offering their forward Umut Nayiras part of a swap deal.

At the same time, the 31-year-old Uzbekistan captain has attracted interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and Russia following his successful performances at the World Cup.

Başakşehir's financial demand:

Başakşehir previously spent a total of €5.8 million on Shomurodov's transfer. The Istanbul club's management now value their top scorer at least €15–20 million and plan to make a significant profit from the transfer.

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your friends on Telegram or other social networks!