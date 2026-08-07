Barcelona Demands €40 Million for Marc Casadó

Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó's future has become one of the main talking points of the latest transfer window. His transfer has currently reached an impasse because the Catalan club is firmly maintaining its financial demands for its academy graduate. Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal submitted an official offer in July to sign the 22-year-old Spanish footballer. However, Barcelona's management immediately rejected the initial proposal, and negotiations have since stalled.

The Main Obstacle and Financial Demands

The main reason the deal between the two clubs has yet to materialize is the huge difference in their valuations of the player. The Catalan side is demanding a base fee of more than €30 million for its academy graduate.

Mundo Deportivo reports that the Spanish giants want the final agreement to approach €40 million. Al-Hilal, meanwhile, is not yet ready to meet these substantial financial demands, preventing the parties from reaching common ground.

Personal Contract and European Interest

Despite the difficulties in reaching an agreement between the clubs, negotiations over the personal terms between Marc Casadó and Al-Hilal are at an advanced stage. The player and the Saudi club have established an excellent mutual understanding.

Nevertheless, the midfielder's uncertain status in Catalonia has also attracted the attention of Europe's leading leagues. Clubs from the Premier League, Serie A and Bundesliga are closely monitoring the talented footballer.

According to the source, Barcelona's star is positive about continuing his career in one of Europe's top leagues. However, no official offer has yet arrived at the Catalan club from any English, Italian or German side. For now, Al-Hilal remains the only suitor to have made a concrete offer for the player.