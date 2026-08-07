Redmi K100 Pro Max flagship: 200 MP camera and its capabilities

·95·Technology
Redmi K100 Pro Max flagship: 200 MP camera and its capabilities

The Redmi brand has officially revealed interesting and important details about its new flagship, the Redmi K100 Pro Max smartphone. According to ixbt.com, the company presented the upcoming device’s key specifications, including the capabilities of its advanced 200 MP camera and the first sample photos. With high performance and cutting-edge technologies, this flagship is preparing to compete seriously in the mobile market. Reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Camera capabilities and photography technologies

The device’s main sensor can capture ultra-high-resolution photos of up to 16 384 × 12 288 pixels. This high pixel count is used to provide 2x and 3x magnification through direct sensor cropping. Redmi calls this method lossless zoom. The smartphone also features a periscope module with 5x optical zoom and a 50 MP ultrawide camera with a 17 mm equivalent focal length.

All published sample photos so far were taken in daylight, while the camera’s performance in complex or low-light conditions remains unknown. Nevertheless, shots at focal lengths of 17, 24, 48, 120 and 240 mm clearly demonstrate the device’s maximum 14x zoom capability.

Display, audio and hardware

The smartphone will feature a 6.9-inch OLED display made with a new M11 luminescent material. The display has a refresh rate of 185 Hz, a local peak brightness of up to 4500 nits and covers 90 percent of the BT.2020 color space. An AI Display Chip D2 image-processing chip is installed to ensure smooth display performance.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V-series processor. Its audio system was developed with Bose and delivers 2.1-channel sound through two full-range speakers and a dedicated low-frequency speaker. The smartphone also includes a powerful vibration motor for haptic feedback.

Battery and charging capabilities

For reliable battery life, the Redmi K100 Pro Max is equipped with a huge 9070 mAh battery. It supports 100 W wired and 50 W wireless charging. Interestingly, the flagship can also serve as an external power source, or Power Bank, for other devices: its reverse wired charging output is 27 Ws, while the wireless version delivers 22,5 W.

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