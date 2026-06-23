Kylian Mbappe says two-hour break in match against Iraq made him nervous

France national team captain Kylian Mbappe revealed how the uncomfortable weather conditions and a prolonged break during the match against Iraq in the World Cup affected his mental state. The match in Philadelphia was halted due to a severe storm, but despite these difficulties, the French side secured a confident 3-0 victory. This was reported by Goal.com report states.

The severe storm during the game forced organizers to implement safety measures. Referees suspended the match for a long period, sending players from both teams back to the dressing rooms. This unexpected break became a real test not only for the fans but also for the stars on the pitch. According to ESPN, the break lasted nearly two hours.

Psychological pressure and focus issues

In a post-match interview, Kylian Mbappe emphasized that it is extremely difficult to maintain professional concentration in such a situation. According to him, the disruption of the game's rhythm due to external factors negatively impacts the players' mental balance.

"It was a very long night. A lot of time passed, and emotionally I became very nervous. Staying in the dressing room for almost two hours and trying to stay focused is a very difficult task. We tried our best to get back into the game", the French forward admitted.

Despite this, once Mbappe returned to the pitch, he was able to demonstrate his high skill. He scored a brace in the match, contributing significantly to his team's victory. This result allowed the France national team to secure a place in the knockout stage ahead of schedule.

Although the Iraq national team tried to play disciplined in defense, they could not withstand the French pressure after the break. Mbappe's goals and the level of team play proved once again that France is one of the main favorites of the tournament.

Usually, such long breaks can be beneficial for underdog teams, as they manage to disrupt the opponent's attacking tempo. However, experienced teams like France were able to resolve the situation in their favor through strategic discussions in the dressing room and instructions from the coaching staff.

Following this victory, the France national team strengthened its lead in the group. Kylian Mbappe demonstrated in practice that not only physical but also mental preparation is a guarantee of victory in modern football.