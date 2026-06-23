Declan Rice on Harry Kane: "It's a great honor to play in the same team as him"

·50·Sport
Declan Rice on Harry Kane: "It's a great honor to play in the same team as him"

England and Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice spoke highly of his national teammate Harry Kane, emphasizing that playing alongside the experienced striker is a huge pride for him. Currently participating in the group stage of the World Cup, Kane is appearing not only as the top scorer for the "Three Lions" but also as a key leader maintaining team discipline. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Goal.com, the England national team is close to securing their next stage progression after a 4-2 victory over Croatia. The 32-year-old Harry Kane, who scored a brace in that match, increased his World Cup goal tally to 10, equaling the record of the legendary Gary Lineker. The upcoming match against Ghana will be Kane's 116th appearance for the national team, moving him past David Beckham to third place on the list of players with the most caps.

Speaking on his teammate's professionalism, Declan Rice said he would proudly tell his future children about playing with Harry Kane. According to him, the Bayern Munich striker demonstrates a high level in both training and matches, serving as an example for young players.

Leadership and experience factor

"I am very lucky. Firstly, he is our captain, and secondly, he sets an example with his hard work every day. His results at Bayern or in the England shirt are not surprising to me because he scores relentlessly even in training. Being in the same team as such a striker is a real honor," Rice added.

Captaincy responsibilities are not limited to on-field actions. Kane is urging players to stay alert to prevent complacency within the team. Specifically, he reminded them of the unpleasant tradition of drawing the second match after winning the first in Euro 2020, World Cup 2022, and Euro 2024.

The England national team will face Ghana at the "Foxborough" stadium in Massachusetts. If Thomas Tuchel's pupils win this match, they could secure their playoff spot ahead of schedule. While the Ghana national team is showing physically strong play under Carlos Queiroz, the English are currently very effective in the attacking line.

If England wins and a favorable result for the English is recorded in the parallel match between Croatia and Panama, the team will guarantee the top spot in Group L before the final round. This would allow the starting players to rest before the playoff stage.

EnglandHarry KaneDeclan RiceWorld CupFootball
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