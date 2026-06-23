Joao Cancelo defends Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar: "They don't have to prove anything to anyone"

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo shared his thoughts on teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and Brazilian star Neymar, both of whom have been at the center of criticism during the World Cup. The experienced defender emphasized that both players have already left an indelible mark on football history and that doubting their skill is groundless. This was reported by Goal.com, which states.

Recently, the media has been sharply discussing Cristiano Ronaldo's declining pace and Neymar's long absence due to injuries. However, Joao Cancelo dismissed such negative attitudes as mere "show." According to him, the players' achievements outweigh any criticism.

"I don't think Neymar or Cristiano need to prove anything to anyone. Their talent and results in football speak for themselves. All this talk is just for sensation. Both Cristiano and Neymar know very well who they are and what they mean to their countries," Goal.com quotes Cancelo.

Criticism in the shadow of historical achievements and injuries

Cristiano Ronaldo recently became one of the few players, alongside Lionel Messi, to participate in six World Cups. Additionally, since his debut in 2003, he remains the all-time leading male international goalscorer with 143 goals. Neymar is the top scorer in the history of the Brazil national team with 79 goals in 128 matches.

Despite this, Neymar underwent a long recovery after a serious injury in October 2023. Many experts questioned his call-up to the Brazil national team, claiming his physical condition was not what it used to be. However, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Neymar's readiness to return to the squad.

The Portugal national team will face Uzbekistan in a crucial group stage match, followed by a clash against Colombia. Brazil will test their strength against Scotland. For both teams, a victory is vital to maintain leadership in the group and secure a more favorable path to the play-offs.

In Joao Cancelo's view, the football world should show absolute respect to Ronaldo for his international records and Neymar for his immense contribution to Brazilian football. Today's hype surrounding these two stars only proves how high their prestige remains.