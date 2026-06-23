Portugal captain and world football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed another astonishing record. The 41-year-old forward scored against the Uzbekistan national team, becoming the first male player in history to score in six different World Cups. This achievement proves not only his skill but also his ability to maintain top-level physical fitness over many years. This is reported by Goal.com .

This historic goal was scored in the sixth minute of the match. Cristiano Ronaldo demonstrated that his clinical precision and striker's instinct remain sharp, providing a fitting response to his critics. According to Goal.com, this achievement allows him to pull ahead of his main rival, Lionel Messi, in a key metric of their ongoing historic race. It is being hailed as a unique example of consistency and longevity.

Determination under criticism

Before this match, various negative opinions and doubts had surrounded the Portugal captain. Statistical analysts pointed to his 10-game goal drought in major international tournaments, questioning the 41-year-old star's place in the starting lineup. Many experts claimed his involvement in build-up play had diminished and his physical condition had declined, suggesting the Al-Nassr forward was no longer at an elite level.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo has always stood out for his ability to create a decisive moment when the eyes of the world are on him. His goal against Uzbekistan showed that his hunger for international goals has not faded. It proves that his passion is as strong as it was during his debut tournament twenty years ago.

Coach's trust and tactical advantage

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez continued to support his captain despite the pressure leading up to the game. Martinez rejected the view that the team plays better without Ronaldo, explaining that his presence on the pitch is tactically crucial. According to the coach, Ronaldo's experience and ability to draw opposing defenders play a major role in creating space for his teammates.

“It is illogical to leave the best goalscorer in world football out of the squad in a game where you need a goal,” said Roberto Martinez. He emphasized that Cristiano Ronaldo's movements inside the penalty area and his experience enhance the team's overall attacking potential. The coach noted that while every player has their responsibilities, Cristiano remains peerless when it comes to scoring.

This historic result is an unforgettable event not only for Portuguese football but for world sport as well. Cristiano Ronaldo has practically proven that he is not thinking about ending his career and will continue to break records. He has now etched his name in golden letters as the most prolific and long-standing player in the history of the World Cup.