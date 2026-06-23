Former Arsenal and Juventus star Aaron Ramsey begins coaching career

·29·Sport
Former Arsenal and Juventus star Aaron Ramsey begins coaching career

Aaron Ramsey, one of the most prominent figures in Welsh football history who defended the colors of London's Arsenal and Turin's Juventus for many years, has made an unexpected decision. The 35-year-old experienced midfielder announced his retirement from professional football and immediately stepped into coaching. His new workplace will be the English club Oxford United. This was reported by Goal.com report states.

Oxford United management officially confirmed that Aaron Ramsey has been appointed as the team's new head coach. It is reported that the Welsh specialist left many candidates behind in a competitive selection process, leaving a positive impression on the club owners. This appointment serves as Ramsey's first serious and permanent role in coaching.

Experience and new ambitions

Having played under world football legends such as Arsène Wenger and Massimiliano Allegri during his career, Ramsey now aims to apply the knowledge and experience gained from them in practice. Oxford United, competing in the English Championship, highly valued his strategic vision and approach to modern football.

In his first interview after the appointment, Ramsey said: “Being appointed head coach of Oxford United is a great honor and privilege for me. During negotiations with club officials, I felt the huge ambition and drive for success here. This opportunity excites me greatly”.

According to Ramsey, he has been preparing for a coaching career for many years. His experience in high-pressure games and prestigious tournaments will help him create a professional working environment in the team. The Welsh specialist intends to introduce a culture of high standards, hard work, and strict discipline to the squad.

Confidence of the club management

Oxford United chairman Dusan Bogdanovic noted that from the first minutes of the meeting with Ramsey, it was clear that his goals were aligned with the club's long-term plans. The club management expressed confidence that a young and idea-rich coach would lead the team to a new stage.

“We were looking for a leader who could shape the next stage of our team's development. Aaron impressed us at every stage, and we are confident he is the right person to lead the club forward,” Bogdanovic added.

As a reminder, as a player, Aaron Ramsey won the FA Cup three times with Arsenal and the Italian league title with Juventus. Now, he is expected to demonstrate his rich experience off the pitch, from the coaching bench.

Aaron RamseyArsenalJuventusOxford UnitedFootball
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