Cristiano Ronaldo becomes Portugal's all-time World Cup top scorer

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Cristiano Ronaldo becomes Portugal's all-time World Cup top scorer

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the all-time leading goalscorer for the Portugal national team at the World Cup. He scored two goals against Uzbekistan, bringing his total World Cup goal tally to 10.

In doing so, Ronaldo surpassed Eusébio, who held the top spot for many years. The Portuguese football legend had scored a total of 9 goals at the World Cup.

Pauleta sits in third place with 4 goals. José Augusto, Gonçalo Ramos, and José Torres each have three goals.

Portugal's all-time World Cup top scorers:

• Cristiano Ronaldo — 10 goals
• Eusébio — 9 goals
• Pauleta — 4 goals
• José Augusto — 3 goals
• Gonçalo Ramos — 3 goals
• José Torres — 3 goals

By scoring a brace against Uzbekistan, Ronaldo has added another record to his name in the history of the national team.

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalUzbekistanEusébioWorld Cup
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