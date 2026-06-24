Manchester United and Arsenal battle for the new Premier League star

·69·Sport
Manchester United and Arsenal battle for the new Premier League star

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, who has attracted the attention of many top clubs with his brilliant performances in the current Premier League season, has become one of the most sought-after players in the transfer market. Manchester United and Arsenal have started a serious battle for the 22-year-old talent. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to the Daily Mail, both clubs are closely monitoring the player's development. Last season, Alex Scott showed consistent form for Bournemouth, establishing himself as a creative central midfielder. He even came close to being included in the extended England squad for the World Cup under Thomas Tuchel.

Transfer fee and main contenders

Bournemouth does not want to let their star go easily. According to Goal.com, the club is demanding at least £60 million (approximately $79 million) for the player. Nevertheless, the "Cherries" have not abandoned their intention to extend the player's current contract.

Manchester United is planning a major overhaul of their midfield. Following the departure of veteran defensive midfielder Casemiro, the club's management aims to inject new blood into this position. Although the Mancunians have already reached an agreement for the transfer of Atalanta player Ederson, they intend to further strengthen the squad ahead of the Champions League.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also highly values Scott's technical ability and age. Interestingly, when Bournemouth defeated Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this season, it was Alex Scott who scored the only goal. This performance left a great impression on the London club's management.

Competition is heating up

Not limited to just two giants, Tottenham has also joined the race. The "Spurs" have adopted a more aggressive strategy in this transfer window, signaling their readiness to spend big on the young talent. This makes the battle for Scott even more intense.

The situation in the Manchester United camp is a bit more complicated. The team is interested not only in Scott but also in West Ham midfielder Matheus Fernandes, whose team was relegated. If a suitable offer arrives, Manuel Ugarte could leave the team, which would create financial room for new transfers.

In conclusion, Alex Scott's future will be decided in the coming months. Considered one of the most promising representatives of English football, the player is expected to reach a new level in his career by moving to one of the big clubs.

Manchester UnitedArsenalBournemouthAlex ScottTransfers
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