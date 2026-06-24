Why is Kylian Mbappe Celebrating His Goals by Playing the Flute? The Secret Behind James Corden

·42·Sport
Why is Kylian Mbappe Celebrating His Goals by Playing the Flute? The Secret Behind James Corden

France national team captain and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe is drawing everyone's attention at the 2026 World Cup, not only with his prolific play but also with an unexpected new goal celebration. The star, who for years was accustomed to crossing his arms on his chest, is now performing an imaginary flute-playing motion. Behind this change lies an interesting story involving famous TV presenter James Corden. This is reported by Goal.com report says.

The history of this musical celebration dates back to Mbappe's appearance on James Corden's "After Hours" show before the tournament began. During the show, the Real Madrid star shared that as a child, his parents encouraged him to study various arts, including musical instruments, to grow into a well-rounded person. Mbappe admitted that he tried to learn to play the flute in his childhood.

A deal made with James Corden

During the conversation, James Corden took advantage of the situation and made a unique proposal to the forward. He suggested that Mbappe celebrate his first goal of the tournament by playing an imaginary flute. Corden even demonstrated how to do it and got a promise from the footballer. According to Goal.com, Mbappe took this humorous agreement seriously and decided to execute it on the world stage.

In France's debut match against Senegal in Group A (3:1), Mbappe scored a brace. After scoring his first goal, he abandoned his traditional style and performed the flute-playing motion. This moment quickly went viral on social media and sparked great discussion among fans. Corden himself did not hide his surprise that the football star had kept his promise.

"It was just unbelievable. While watching the game with my dad, he shouted: 'Look, he's playing the flute!' My phone almost exploded with messages," the British presenter noted in an interview with talkSPORT. It turns out that Mbappe immediately messaged Corden after the game, confirming he had fulfilled his promise.

Experts believe that Mbappe's calm and humorous mood indicates that the atmosphere within the France national team is excellent. After the defeat in the 2022 final, the "Les Bleus" seem closer than ever to reclaiming the championship. Mbappe continues to demonstrate his confidence not only as a leader on the pitch but as the team's main star.

Kylian MbappeReal MadridJames CordenWorld CupFrance
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Could Lionel Messi Play in the 2030 World Cup and Move to the Premier League?Could Lionel Messi Play in the 2030 World Cup and Move to the Premier League?Today, 03:37England Draw with Ghana: Thomas Tuchel's Men Fail to Score in BostonEngland Draw with Ghana: Thomas Tuchel's Men Fail to Score in BostonToday, 03:11Real Madrid cannot make a 50 million euro profit from the Niko Paz transferReal Madrid cannot make a 50 million euro profit from the Niko Paz transferToday, 03:10Lionel Messi Breaks World Record: Antonela Roccuzzo Reacts to Husband's SuccessLionel Messi Breaks World Record: Antonela Roccuzzo Reacts to Husband's SuccessToday, 02:31Roberto Martinez: Very pleased with the resultRoberto Martinez: Very pleased with the resultToday, 02:04Fabio Cannavaro: I am proud of my team despite the heavy defeatFabio Cannavaro: I am proud of my team despite the heavy defeatToday, 02:01
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team