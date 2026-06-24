Why is Kylian Mbappe Celebrating His Goals by Playing the Flute? The Secret Behind James Corden

France national team captain and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe is drawing everyone's attention at the 2026 World Cup, not only with his prolific play but also with an unexpected new goal celebration. The star, who for years was accustomed to crossing his arms on his chest, is now performing an imaginary flute-playing motion. Behind this change lies an interesting story involving famous TV presenter James Corden. This is reported by Goal.com report says.

The history of this musical celebration dates back to Mbappe's appearance on James Corden's "After Hours" show before the tournament began. During the show, the Real Madrid star shared that as a child, his parents encouraged him to study various arts, including musical instruments, to grow into a well-rounded person. Mbappe admitted that he tried to learn to play the flute in his childhood.

A deal made with James Corden

During the conversation, James Corden took advantage of the situation and made a unique proposal to the forward. He suggested that Mbappe celebrate his first goal of the tournament by playing an imaginary flute. Corden even demonstrated how to do it and got a promise from the footballer. According to Goal.com, Mbappe took this humorous agreement seriously and decided to execute it on the world stage.

In France's debut match against Senegal in Group A (3:1), Mbappe scored a brace. After scoring his first goal, he abandoned his traditional style and performed the flute-playing motion. This moment quickly went viral on social media and sparked great discussion among fans. Corden himself did not hide his surprise that the football star had kept his promise.

"It was just unbelievable. While watching the game with my dad, he shouted: 'Look, he's playing the flute!' My phone almost exploded with messages," the British presenter noted in an interview with talkSPORT. It turns out that Mbappe immediately messaged Corden after the game, confirming he had fulfilled his promise.

Experts believe that Mbappe's calm and humorous mood indicates that the atmosphere within the France national team is excellent. After the defeat in the 2022 final, the "Les Bleus" seem closer than ever to reclaiming the championship. Mbappe continues to demonstrate his confidence not only as a leader on the pitch but as the team's main star.