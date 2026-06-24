Lionel Messi Breaks World Record: Antonela Roccuzzo Reacts to Husband's Success

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Lionel Messi Breaks World Record: Antonela Roccuzzo Reacts to Husband's Success

Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi has achieved another massive milestone in the football world, becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history. In the match against Austria held in Dallas, Messi scored a brace, bringing his tournament goal tally to 18 and breaking the record held by legendary German striker Miroslav Klose. Goal.com reports .

The footballer's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, who watched these historic moments from the stadium, did not hide her excitement on social media. She shared a photo with their children — Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro — emphasizing how proud she is of Messi's success. According to Goal.com, all their sons supported the Argentina national team wearing their father's iconic number 10 jersey.

Historic Record and Dramatic Match

The game started with an unexpected setback for Lionel Messi. In the 8th minute, Messi missed a penalty awarded by the referee, sending the ball over the crossbar. This marked the third time in World Cup history (excluding penalty shootouts) that he failed to convert a penalty during a match.

However, the experienced striker did not let it get to him and continued to showcase his skill. Messi opened the scoring just before the end of the first half and added a second goal in the final minutes of the second half, securing a 2-0 victory for his team. These goals allowed him to surpass Miroslav Klose and become the absolute record holder.

Family Joy and the Next Stage

On her Instagram page, Antonela Roccuzzo shared her emotions: "It is a great honor for me to see you making history over and over again. I love you, Lionel Messi!" This victory allowed Argentina to take the lead in Group J and secure a place in the playoffs ahead of schedule.

In a post-match interview, Messi emphasized that completing the task of exiting the group early was important for the team, providing peace of mind before the final round. The reigning world champions are taking confident steps toward defending their title, with Messi remaining the primary driving force of the team.

Lionel MessiArgentinaWorld CupRecordAntonela Roccuzzo
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