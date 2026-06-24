Neymar returns: Carlo Ancelotti updates on the Brazilian star's condition

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Neymar returns: Carlo Ancelotti updates on the Brazilian star's condition

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti announced that team leader Neymar has fully recovered from his injury and is ready to take the field in the crucial match against Scotland. Ahead of the decisive World Cup group stage game, this news is a timely boost for the "pentacampeones" fans. Goal.com reports this.

It is known that Neymar was forced to miss the initial matches against Morocco and Haiti due to a calf muscle injury. According to Goal.com, the 34-year-old forward has been participating fully in group training since last week and has restored his physical condition.

Ancelotti's confidence and squad changes

The Italian specialist did not hide his satisfaction with the Brazilian star's current state. "He is ready; he trained very well this week. Neymar is capable of playing not just part of the match, but the full 90 minutes. His return is a great strength for us, as he is a highly skilled and experienced player," Carlo Ancelotti emphasized during the press conference.

Neymar's return is expected to alleviate some of the problems in Brazil's attacking line. This is because Raphinha, who suffered a knee injury in the match against Haiti (3:0), will miss the clash against Scotland. While Ancelotti has young and talented players like Ryan, Endrick, and Igor Thiago at his disposal in the absence of the Barcelona forward, Neymar's experience could be decisive.

If the Brazilian national team defeats Scotland, they will secure first place in Group C. The coach also praised the opposing team, stating that the game will not be easy. Specifically, he warned that players like Scott McTominay and John McGinn from Scotland could disrupt Brazil's rhythm.

Looking at the statistics, Brazil and Scotland have faced each other four times in World Cup history. The South Americans won three of these matches, while one ended in a draw. Neymar aims to increase his World Cup goal tally beyond 8 in this match.

BrazilNeymarCarlo AncelottiWorld CupFootball
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