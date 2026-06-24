Women's Football Transfer Record: Felicia Schroder Joins Real Madrid

Spain's Real Madrid has set a new all-time record by completing the most expensive transfer in the history of women's football. The Madrid side has signed 19-year-old forward Felicia Schroder from Sweden's BK Häcken. This deal is significant not only for its financial figures but also as a sign of Real Madrid's ambition for hegemony in European women's football. This is reported by Goal.com reporting that.

According to Goal.com, Real Madrid left almost all of Europe's giants behind in the race for Felicia Schroder. Initially, England's Chelsea offered £1.2 million (approximately $1.6 million) for the Swedish talent. However, the Madrid club ultimately won the race and finalized the deal for an unprecedented sum for women's football. The Swedish "goal machine" is now expected to become the "Royal Club's" primary weapon.

A Talent in the Sight of European Giants

Schroder's transfer is no coincidence. In recent years, she has been recognized as one of the most promising players not only in Sweden but across the entire continent. According to Sportbladet, clubs such as Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus, and Manchester United showed serious interest. Even representatives from the US NWSL league had courted her.

Felicia Schroder's professional career developed rapidly. In 2023, before turning 16, the forward signed a contract with BK Häcken and managed to score on her debut. In the 2024 season, she scored 12 goals in 24 matches, and by 2025, she had a true breakthrough. That season, she appeared in 26 matches, recording 30 goals and 9 assists, contributing significantly to her team's Swedish championship title.

Real Madrid's New Strategy

Founded in 2020, the Real Madrid women's team had previously remained in the shadow of giants like Barcelona. By signing Schroder, the club management aims to fill this gap and compete for trophies in the Champions League and the domestic league. This transfer signifies a fundamental shift in the Madrid club's approach to women's football, showing they are aiming for the highest peaks.

Schroder has proven herself not only at the club level but also within the Swedish national team system. The forward, who scored 19 goals in 28 matches for various youth national teams, was called up to the senior national team in May 2025 and is now a permanent member of the squad led by Tony Gustavsson. Her physical condition, goal-scoring instinct, and composure despite her age lay the groundwork for her to become one of the world's best center-forwards.

Experts believe that Felicia Schroder's move to Real Madrid will cause a sharp rise in prices in the women's football market. Top clubs have now demonstrated their readiness to spend millions of dollars on the most talented young players. This indicates that the commercial appeal and professional level of women's football have reached a new stage.