Zlatan Ibrahimovic mocks Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup statement

·4·Sport
Zlatan Ibrahimovic mocks Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup statement

The remote conflict between two legendary figures of the football world has reached a new stage. Sweden's football pride Zlatan Ibrahimovic expressed a sharp reaction to the actions and statements of Portugal national team forward Cristiano Ronaldo during the 2026 World Cup. The situation escalated following Portugal's massive victory over Uzbekistan. This was reported by Goal.com report states.

In the Portugal vs Uzbekistan match in Group K of the World Cup, 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace, contributing significantly to his team's 5-0 victory. After the game, Ronaldo appeared before the cameras and shouted loudly, "I am back!" This was a characteristic response from the forward, who had been under criticism after a draw with DR Congo in the first round of the tournament.

However, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, acting as an expert in the Fox Sports studio, met Ronaldo's action with irony. In Ibrahimovic's view, it was unnecessary for a player of this level to turn scoring simple goals into a huge sensation. According to Goal.com, the former Swedish striker considers Ronaldo's words about his "return" to be illogical.

Ibrahimovic's sharp reaction

"It was simply a game where goals had to be scored. It was a match where Portugal had to score many goals. As for his statement, I didn't think he had gone anywhere. I don't understand why he is saying 'I am back'," Ibrahimovic noted with characteristic sarcasm.

In the match against Uzbekistan, Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 6th minute after a pass from Joao Cancelo, and in the 39th minute, he converted a pass from Bruno Fernandes into a goal. With these goals, he became the only footballer in World Cup history to score in six different tournaments. In this regard, he surpassed his main rival Lionel Messi, as the Argentine star failed to score in the 2010 tournament.

Additionally, by scoring at age 41, Ronaldo became the second oldest goalscorer in World Cup history. The absolute record belongs to Cameroon's Roger Milla, who scored at age 42 in 1994. Although Ronaldo has scored in six tournaments, he still trails Messi in total goals — the Argentine has 18, while the Portuguese has 10.

After the game, journalists asked Ronaldo about the possibility of facing Lionel Messi and Argentina in the playoff stage. "I don't know how to answer that, but it would be a wonderful event. The most important thing right now was today's victory, and we achieved it," Ronaldo said in his interview.

Currently, the Portugal national team has almost secured its playoff spot. For the Uzbekistan national team, this defeat has complicated their chances of exiting the group, but Ronaldo's historical result and Ibrahimovic's reaction to it remain the center of attention in the global sports press.

Cristiano RonaldoZlatan IbrahimovicWorld CupPortugalUzbekistan
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