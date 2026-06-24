Decisive Matchday 3 Battles Begin at World Cup 2026

The second round of the group stage at the World Cup 2026 has concluded. Now, the teams await the decisive Matchday 3 battles, which could determine their fate regarding the play-off spots.

Tonight, June 24, and into the night of June 25, a total of six matches will be held simultaneously across three groups.

First, the final round of Group B will begin at 00:00 Tashkent time. Canada will face Switzerland, while Bosnia and Herzegovina take on Qatar.

Both matches in this group will be played simultaneously. The teams will strive to secure crucial points to advance to the knockout stage and secure a higher group ranking.

At 03:00, the decisive matches in Group C will kick off. Morocco will play against Haiti, and Scotland will clash with one of the tournament favorites, Brazil.

The match between Scotland and Brazil is expected to generate significant interest among football fans. While Brazil aims to consolidate its position in the group, the Scots will attempt to pull off an upset against a powerful opponent.

The night's program will conclude at 06:00 with Group A matches. Czechia will face Mexico, and South Africa will compete against South Korea.

Matchday 3 fixtures:

00:00 — Group B: Canada — Switzerland

00:00 — Group B: Bosnia and Herzegovina — Qatar

03:00 — Group C: Morocco — Haiti

03:00 — Group C: Scotland — Brazil

06:00 — Group A: Czechia — Mexico

06:00 — Group A: South Africa — South Korea

In the final round, a draw or even a single goal could completely change the group dynamics. Therefore, football fans can expect intense competition, high pressure, and thrilling matches lasting until the final minutes.