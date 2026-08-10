The Process of Deorbiting the International Space Station Has Been Announced

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The Process of Deorbiting the International Space Station Has Been Announced

The final stage of deorbiting the International Space Station (ISS) has been assigned to the United States, and a special spacecraft is currently being actively developed for this mission. This was reported by Oleg Kononenko, commander of the Roscosmos cosmonaut corps and head of the Cosmonaut Training Center, according to ixbt.com. This is what Ixbt.com reports it.

According to the specialist, two Russian «Progress» cargo spacecraft are planned to control the station’s position and orientation in space. Technical and organizational work is currently being carried out in coordination, with all deadlines being strictly synchronized.

The upcoming mission is expected to become one of the most important and ambitious projects in the history of human space exploration. Its key feature is that it will mark the end of the 30-year operation of the largest artificial object in orbit.

A New Stage in Russia’s Orbit

Earlier, preparations for deorbiting the ISS were reported to have begun. According to the approved plans, in 2028, Russia’s «Prichal» nodal module will be sunk in the Pacific Ocean together with the next «Progress» transport spacecraft.

A universal nodal module of the new Russian Orbital Station (ROS) is planned to replace this module. After that, ROS’s science and power module will be sent into orbit, and in 2030, these modules and the «Nauka» multipurpose laboratory module will begin independent flight.

According to officials’ plans, work to fully assemble the new Russian Orbital Station should be completed by 2034. Thus, a new technological era will begin in global space exploration.

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