Real Madrid Will Not Force Ferland Mendy to Leave the Club

Real Madrid has taken a firm stance on defender Ferland Mendy, who is recovering from an injury. According to Goal.com reports.

The French footballer underwent surgery last May after suffering a thigh muscle tear. Although initial reports suggested that he could be sidelined for up to a year, people close to the player firmly denied those claims. Real Madrid, meanwhile, adopted a cautious approach and stated that his recovery would take four to five months.

Ferland Mendy’s Recovery Process and Contract

Ferland Mendy’s recovery is currently progressing positively. If everything goes according to plan, he could return to group training as early as September. The defender’s current contract with Real Madrid runs until the summer of 2028, and he will remain a member of the squad once he returns to action.

The club’s management and coaching staff are well aware of the Frenchman’s abilities. A fit Mendy is a guarantee of reliability in the defensive line. It is no coincidence that he played an important role in Real Madrid’s last two Champions League triumphs.

Competition at Left-Back and the Future

Nevertheless, the number of left-backs at the club has clearly increased. Carreras joined the squad last summer, Marc Cucurella was signed this summer, while Fran García moved to Real Betis. Real Madrid currently have three left-backs at their disposal.

According to the source, Mendy is viewed as the leading candidate among the players who could potentially leave the club. However, the management has not contacted him to demand that he find a new team. Club officials understand that finding a new buyer would be difficult because of his injury history and his current absence from action.