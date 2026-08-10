Two medals for Uzbekistan in Tashkent: Khudoyqulova becomes champion

Uzbekistan representatives climbed onto the podium again at the ongoing Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent. In the snatch competition in the -61 kg weight category, Ziyoda Khudoyqulova won gold, while Munisa Boltayeva won a bronze medal .

The result achieved by Kashkadarya native Ziyoda Khudoyqulova was particularly notable — she overtook her rivals in the decisive attempts and became the Asian youth champion.

Khudoyqulova won the title with 96 kg

Representing Uzbekistan in the -61 kg category, Ziyoda Khudoyqulova recorded an outstanding result in the snatch competition.

The athlete lifted 93 kg, followed by 96 kg successfully.

This result enabled her to overtake all her rivals and win the gold medal in the snatch event at the Asian Youth Championships.

Munisa Boltayeva also reached the podium

Another Uzbek athlete competing in the same weight category, Munisa Boltayeva, also did not leave without a medal.

In the snatch, she successfully lifted, in succession:

84 kg, 87 kg and 89 kg

.

This result earned Munisa a bronze medal in the junior competition.

Two Uzbek medalists in one weight category

Thus, Uzbekistan claimed two medals in the snatch competition in the -61 kg weight category.

While Ziyoda Khudoyqulova became the youth champion, Munisa Boltayeva finished among the top three in the junior competition.

The result shows that representatives of a new generation in Uzbek weightlifting are also capable of competing for top results on the international stage.

Asian Championships continue in Tashkent

The Asian Youth and Junior Championships are continuing in the capital. Young and promising weightlifters from across the continent are competing for medals in various weight categories.

According to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Sport, members of the national team will continue to compete in the upcoming events.

Ziyoda Khudoyqulova’s gold and Munisa Boltayeva’s bronze provided another source of joy for the host team.

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with your contacts via Telegram or other social networks.