Meta Introduces Glimmer Model for Personal AI

·36·Technology
Meta Introduces Glimmer Model for Personal AI

Meta has released Glimmer, a new open-weight model designed to run locally on consumer devices and perform multi-step tasks. According to iXBT.com and other technology publications, this move clearly demonstrates Mark Zuckerberg’s vision for the future of personal AI, as TechCrunch.com and other technology publications report.

The new model is an open version of Meta’s most powerful closed model, Muse Spark, introduced in April. With thirty billion parameters, Glimmer is released under the Apache 2.0 license, allowing developers to modify it to suit their needs.

Glimmer Model Capabilities

This AI model is designed to run locally on Mac or PC computers using a single ordinary consumer GPU. Glimmer supports text and images and has been trained in more than one hundred languages.

The model processes users’ personal data directly on the device without sending it to cloud servers. This helps ensure privacy for everyday tasks such as managing plans, drafting messages, and organizing files.

The system can also remain continuously active anywhere, regardless of whether an internet connection is available.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Personal Intelligence Concept

According to ideas previously promoted by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, advanced AI should not be concentrated in the hands of a limited number of companies but should also empower ordinary people. In a new letter published on Monday, he reaffirmed this view.

According to Zuckerberg, the widespread distribution of AI will enable humanity to fully realize its potential and improve personal relationships, health, careers, and finances. At the same time, Meta is carefully determining which models will be open source and which will remain under its control.

According to the report, while the more powerful Muse Spark model remains closed, the smaller Glimmer model is being released openly for use on users’ personal devices.

MetaGlimmerArtificial IntelligenceMark ZuckerbergTechnology
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