Ryan Giggs tried to convince Elliot Anderson to join Manchester United

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Ryan Giggs tried to convince Elliot Anderson to join Manchester United

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs tried to prevent midfielder Elliot Anderson from moving to Manchester City during the summer transfer window. According to Casinolyze, the former Welsh footballer personally held talks with the England international on a golf course in Portugal in an attempt to direct him to Old Trafford. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

The meeting took place in Portugal at the start of the summer, with former Manchester United defender Phil Bardsley also present alongside Ryan Giggs. The club’s former stars reportedly tried until the last moment to persuade the 23-year-old to move to the red side of Manchester. However, despite all their efforts, the midfielder ultimately chose to complete a record transfer to the Etihad Stadium.

The player’s move from Nottingham Forest to Manchester City was worth £116 million, making him one of the most expensive British players in football history. In his very first appearance for his new team, Anderson referred to Manchester City as the “kings of Manchester”, sparking a lively debate among fans.

Phil Bardsley’s revelations about the transfer

Recalling the details of the meeting, Phil Bardsley admitted that both he and Giggs rated Elliot Anderson’s talent highly and believed he should be brought to the club. According to Bardsley, the player himself was also uncertain about his future at the time.

Nevertheless, Bardsley admitted he had reservations about spending more than £100 million on a defensive midfielder. “If I’m spending that much money, I need a player who will contribute 30–40 goals to his team every season,” the former defender added.

Manchester United’s alternative plans

Manchester United initially planned to beat their local rivals and win the transfer race. However, once Nottingham Forest’s demands exceeded the £100 million mark, the club’s hierarchy decided to withdraw from the pursuit. As a result, head coach Michael Carrick turned his attention to other targets in the transfer market.

Manchester United ultimately signed Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos and Aston Villa captain Youri Tielemans. Phil Bardsley praised the Belgian’s £35 million transfer, highlighting the importance of his experience and winning pedigree to Carrick’s team.

Ryan GiggsElliot AndersonManchester UnitedManchester CityTransfer
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