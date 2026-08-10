Navbahor Sign Uzbekistan National Team Player from Pakhtakor

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Navbahor Sign Uzbekistan National Team Player from Pakhtakor

Navbahor have strengthened their squad with a member of the Uzbekistan national team. The Namangan club officially announced the signing of 25-year-old Muhammadqodir Hamraliyev .

The footballer joined the Falcons from Pakhtakor . His national-team experience and spells with several clubs in the Super League could become an important factor for Navbahor in the new season.

Hamraliyev will now represent Navbahor

According to the club, Muhammadqodir Hamraliyev has signed a contract and officially become a Navbahor player.

The 25-year-old had been playing for Pakhtakor in recent years. He will now begin a new chapter of his career in Namangan.

As Navbahor introduced their new signing, the club wished him success with the team.

“We wish Muhammadqodir Hamraliyev outstanding performances in the Navbahor squad and hope he will make a worthy contribution to the Falcons’ victories,” the club said in a statement.

He had played for Pakhtakor since 2023

During his playing career, Hamraliyev several clubs in Uzbekistan gained experience at

He previously represented Dinamo and Olimpik , and since 2023 he had been taking the field in Pakhtakor colours.

Thus, Navbahor have added a player who knows the Super League environment well and has experience competing at a high level.

From the Olympic team to the national side

Muhammadqodir Hamraliyev has regularly been involved not only at club level but also in Uzbekistan’s national-team system.

He played for Uzbekistan’s U23 national team from 2021 to 2024 . Since 2023, he has also been called up to the senior national team.

This experience could be especially important for Navbahor. For a team pursuing ambitious goals, having players who have experienced international-level matches is highly valuable.

An important transfer for Navbahor

Hamraliyev’s move from Pakhtakor to the Namangan club was one of the notable moves in the transfer market.

By adding a 25-year-old player with national-team experience, Navbahor have the opportunity to further increase competition within the squad.

The main question now is what role Muhammadqodir Hamraliyev will take at Navbahor and how quickly he will make an impact at his new club.

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your friends via Telegram or other social networks.

NavbahorMuhammadqodir HamraliyevPakhtakorUzbekistanNamangan
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