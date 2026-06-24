Jude Bellingham speaks on Jose Mourinho's return to Real Madrid and new transfers

·40·Sport
Jude Bellingham speaks on Jose Mourinho's return to Real Madrid and new transfers

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham shared his thoughts on the appointment of Jose Mourinho as the team's new head coach and the club's activity in the summer transfer market. The young star, currently representing the England national team at the 2026 World Cup, viewed the changes at the club positively. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

Following England's goalless draw (0:0) against Ghana, Bellingham spoke with journalists about his future in Madrid. According to Goal.com, the footballer did not hide his delight at the return of 'The Special One' to the Santiago Bernabéu.

"Mourinho is a top-level specialist. I am very happy with his appointment," the 22-year-old midfielder noted. Reports indicate that Jose Mourinho has been given broad powers regarding transfers at the Madrid club and has already begun strengthening the squad.

New transfers and experienced players

In the current summer transfer window, Real Madrid is deviating slightly from its long-term rejuvenation project, focusing more on attracting experienced and established stars. The club has already managed to conclude several sensational deals.

  • Marc Cucurella (defender);
  • Bernardo Silva (midfielder);
  • Ibrahima Konate (defender).
According to Bellingham, the new arrivals will significantly change the atmosphere and competition in the dressing room. "We have made great transfers. Many high-quality and experienced players have arrived. I will be happy to work with them. Right now, my full focus is on the England national team, but I am following the news at the club," the player said.

Speaking about the World Cup match, Bellingham said that despite being named 'Man of the Match' in the clash with Ghana, it would have been fair to give the award to one of the opposing defenders. He admitted he was not fully satisfied with his performance and that it was difficult to break through the opponent's solid defense.

Additionally, during the interview, he briefly mentioned his teammate Kylian Mbappe, describing the French forward's form in the tournament as "excellent." With Mourinho's arrival and a squad filled with new stars, Real Madrid is expected to become a primary favorite not only in Spain but also in the Champions League next season.

Real MadridJose MourinhoJude BellinghamTransfersFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

3 main reasons for our national team's failure3 main reasons for our national team's failureToday, 17:33Kukurella's wife reports death threatsKukurella's wife reports death threatsToday, 17:22Decisive Matchday 3 Battles Begin at World Cup 2026Decisive Matchday 3 Battles Begin at World Cup 2026Today, 16:35Why wasn't Jude Bellingham sent off? Analysis of FIFA's new ruleWhy wasn't Jude Bellingham sent off? Analysis of FIFA's new ruleToday, 16:30Zlatan Ibrahimovic mocks Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup statementZlatan Ibrahimovic mocks Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup statementToday, 16:11Thomas Tuchel on Harry Kane's poor performance: Messi and Mbappe are in the same positionThomas Tuchel on Harry Kane's poor performance: Messi and Mbappe are in the same positionToday, 15:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team