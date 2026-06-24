Jude Bellingham speaks on Jose Mourinho's return to Real Madrid and new transfers

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham shared his thoughts on the appointment of Jose Mourinho as the team's new head coach and the club's activity in the summer transfer market. The young star, currently representing the England national team at the 2026 World Cup, viewed the changes at the club positively. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

Following England's goalless draw (0:0) against Ghana, Bellingham spoke with journalists about his future in Madrid. According to Goal.com, the footballer did not hide his delight at the return of 'The Special One' to the Santiago Bernabéu.

"Mourinho is a top-level specialist. I am very happy with his appointment," the 22-year-old midfielder noted. Reports indicate that Jose Mourinho has been given broad powers regarding transfers at the Madrid club and has already begun strengthening the squad.

New transfers and experienced players

In the current summer transfer window, Real Madrid is deviating slightly from its long-term rejuvenation project, focusing more on attracting experienced and established stars. The club has already managed to conclude several sensational deals.

Marc Cucurella (defender);

Bernardo Silva (midfielder);

Ibrahima Konate (defender).

According to Bellingham, the new arrivals will significantly change the atmosphere and competition in the dressing room. "We have made great transfers. Many high-quality and experienced players have arrived. I will be happy to work with them. Right now, my full focus is on the England national team, but I am following the news at the club," the player said.

Speaking about the World Cup match, Bellingham said that despite being named 'Man of the Match' in the clash with Ghana, it would have been fair to give the award to one of the opposing defenders. He admitted he was not fully satisfied with his performance and that it was difficult to break through the opponent's solid defense.

Additionally, during the interview, he briefly mentioned his teammate Kylian Mbappe, describing the French forward's form in the tournament as "excellent." With Mourinho's arrival and a squad filled with new stars, Real Madrid is expected to become a primary favorite not only in Spain but also in the Champions League next season.